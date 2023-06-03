Stanley Cup Panthers Hockey

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72)  takes part during an NHL hockey practice on Friday in Las Vegas. The Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights begins tonight.

LAS VEGAS — Few expected the Florida Panthers to be playing for the Stanley Cup. Not with two weeks left in the regular season and certainly not when they trailed the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-1 in the first round.

The Vegas Golden Knights expected to be playing for the Stanley Cup. It was ownership’s plan from Day One of the franchise, to win it within six years, and a trip to the final in its inaugural season only shifted the hockey team in the desert into perennial contender mode.

