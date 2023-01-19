Chargers Broncos Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley responds to questions after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Jan. 8, in Denver.

 

 David Zalubowski

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley remained steadfast he would remain head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite plenty of speculation about his future.

“I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”

