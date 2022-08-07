Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Irvine on Saturday.

 Ashley Landis

Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it’s holding him back in practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford participated extensively in the Rams’ latest workout at UC Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp.

