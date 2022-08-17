Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participates in drills at the team’s practice facility, Monday, in Irvine. Stafford’s elbow looked fine in the Rams’ scrimmage on Tuesday.

THOUSAND OAKS — Matthew Stafford showed no throwing limitations while fully participating in a scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, further underlining the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s declaration that his injured elbow will be fine.

Stafford made all sorts of throws during the lengthy scrimmage at the Rams’ training complex, and coach Sean McVay was pleased by the latest step in the veteran quarterback’s increased workload.

