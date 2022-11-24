Rams Saints Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by New Orleans Saints defenders Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and Demario Davis (56) in the second half on Sunday in New Orleans. Stafford has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks and will be unavailable on Sunday at the Chiefs.

THOUSAND OAKS — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the coach said his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t necessarily have a concussion.

