On Basketball Wembanyama

Associated Press

Boulogne-Levallois’ Victor Wembanyama celebrates after a dunk against Lyon-Villeurbanne on Jan. 9 in Levallois, France.  Wembanyama is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

 

 Michel Euler

CHICAGO — Victor Wembanyama is set to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and the San Antonio Spurs are ready to welcome the French phenom.

It sure seems like an ideal pairing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.