QUARTZ HILL — It was only fitting that this season’s abbreviated COVID-19 cross country season ended with arguably the two best teams facing each other in the finale.
Highland sported the top boys’ team this season while Quartz Hill had the top girls’ team.
And as expected the team’s split with the Bulldogs winning the meet on the boys’ side and Quartz Hill swept the girls’ Saturday morning under dismal weather conditions at Quartz Hill High School.
“It went the way we expected. I was pleased with the way everyone ran especially under the conditions. Today’s day was about survival,” Highland coach John Johnston said. “We feel blessed we were able to run this season. To complain about not getting everything we wanted this season would be considered selfish.”
Highland’s boys’ team was undefeated this season winning all three of its races. The Bulldogs were led by CSUN-bound Danny Rodriguez, who finished his illustrious career by going undefeated in the Golden League all four years of high school.
“I think I ran great. I did the best I could have with this horrible weather. I was very hard for me to move out here,” said Rodriguez, who had several other Div. 1 offers but settled to be a Matador because it was closest to home. “I’m extremely happy just to be able to run. Everybody should have a chance to show what they can do.”
Rodriguez led the field of runners with a time of 16 minutes flat. To put things into perspective on how miserable the weather was, Rodriguez crossed the line in 14:50 last week against Knight. Teammates Anthony Alvarez and Matt Donnis finished second and third with times of 16:19 and 16:36 respectively. Quartz Hill’s Edgar Hebmann (17:51) and Michael Vaughn (17:52) rounded out the top five.
“The weather was not ideal. Actually nothing has been ideal this season, but I’m proud of how everyone ran today. This is probably the best girls’ team I’ve ever had. We had big plans for them as a team,” Quartz Hill coach Matt Bierowicz said. “This is a very special group and I’ll miss them.”
Quartz Hill’s phenom Brianne Smith continued her dominance as she literally ran away from the field to finish first with a time of 19:13. After the first 100 meters of the race, Smith, only a sophomore, already had a 20-meter lead which only extended throughout the race.
“Overall I felt pretty good. The wind was horrible, but I thought both teams did amazing,” said Smith. “This was so hard to run through and considering these conditions I was pretty proud of how I ran. I was really just happy we got to have a season. At least we got to race.”
Elizabeth Stafford had a solid race to finish second in 20:22 and teammate Laisette Rachal crossed the line in 20:33 to finish third. The top eight finishers were all Quartz Hill runners. Highland’s top finisher was McKenna Grace who finished ninth in 21:30 and teammate LiNya Perry was right behind her in 21:48.
“I gave it my all and I thought I did really well. It was really hard,” the junior Grace said. “I’m really impressed with the way Quartz Hill ran and I definitely proud of our girls. We’ve never run in these types of conditions before. Three miles in this wind was awful.”
This season the cross country season was limited to three dual meets. There will be no Golden League finals, CIF championships or a state meet.
