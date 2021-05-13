LANCASTER — The Gold Coast League champion Paraclete girls soccer team defeated Silverado 3-0 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Lancaster National Soccer Center on Wednesday.
Despite the win, the Spirits were a little disappointed with their second-half performance. They scored all three goals in the first half and didn’t create as many chances to score in the second half.
“It wasn’t our best game, but you win, you advance, you move on and hopefully we have a better game Friday,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said. “But it definitely wasn’t our best game.”
Paraclete moves on to play Jurupa Valley, which defeated Ontario Christian 2-1, on the road on Friday.
“Road trips are always fun,” Paraclete senior Paisley Todd said.
Todd picked up the first two goals of the game for the Spirits.
Her first goal was after a cross from senior Yasmine Knotts trickled past the goal and straight to Todd, who punched it in.
“I was really nervous before the game, because we didn’t know the competition or anything,” Todd said. “So, it felt reall good to put in a goal early.”
The second goal came on a chip shot that just made it over the Silverado goalkeeper’s head and into the top left corner of the goal.
“I didn’t think the first one was going to go in, but the second one, I was in the right spot at the right time,” Todd said.
Sophomore Brianna Delgado scored the third goal after a free kick. It also snuck in over the goalkeeper’s head. Betsty Lorenzo also had an assist.
Paraclete junior goalkeeper Abree Fry made five saves in the game, not really being challenged thanks to the center-backs.
“Our centerbacks always shut down,” Gill said. “There’s not a lot of penetration through them. That’s really the strength of our team.”
The Spirits have already had a successful season under first-year coach Gill, who was an assistant coach for the past few seasons, winning their first Gold Coast League championship with a 5-0-1 record after tying league foe Sierra Canyon 0-0.
“We solved that puzzle this year and were able to make the playoffs,” Gill said.
Paraclete finished the season 9-0-1 for their first undefeated record and first winning record since 2019.
“It’s really nice, the change of things, like actually winning games is really good,” said Todd, who has been on the team for four years. “We went undefeated in league and 9-0, so that was nice. It was really different.”
The Spirits reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when they defeated Ambassador 16-0 before falling to La Serna 2-1.
Winning this match was another accomplishment.
“I’m really proud (of our team),” Todd said. “During practices, we were working really hard and then it all just came together, I think it was the second game, we played really, really good. And then we tied Sierra Canyon, which is usually our hardest competition.”
Paraclete has a young roster with just four seniors on the team, along with four freshmen, nine juniors and five sophomores.
“It’s funny seeing them see the competition we’re playing, because they get all nervous,” Todd said about the younger players. “And then they go in and it’s all good and they end up scoring a goal.”
