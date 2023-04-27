Spirits win 2 to earn undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team won two, tight games against Saint Joseph to win its first undefeated Camino Real League title on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Spirits defeated the Jesters 9-5 in the first game and held off Saint Joseph 7-6 in the second game.
“We didn’t play stellar defense today,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “We hit the ball when we needed to. They came through when they needed to.”
The Jesters led 5-3 in the fifth inning in the first game before the Spirits (19-1, 11-0 CRL) broke out for four runs in the bottom of the frame and added two more in the sixth.
Shaylee Scripter finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and picked up the win with 3.2 innings of relief. She allowed one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Kadynce Ruane finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Spirits, while Avery Carberry went 2-for-4 with a run, JoJo Olvera hit a double, Taylor Day hit a triple with three RBIs and Jamie Sencion hit a solo home run.
Sencion started the game and allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
In the second game, Sydney Scripter picked up the win in the circle for the Spirits, allowing six runs on 12 hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Shaylee Scripter picked up the save allowing just two hits and no runs with one walk and one strikeout in 1.2 innings.
Shaylee was doused with water by her teammates Sencion and Angelina Soliz for factoring into both wins with her arm.
Sydney was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while catcher Katelyn “KK” Young had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs, Addie Gorman was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs and Mina Barriga hit two doubles with an RBI.
Neill was also impressed with her courtesy runners, Carmen Sanchez and Luz Navarro who run for the pitcher and catcher, respectively.
“They did a tremendous job base running today,” Neill said. “They did a great job. In the first game, they were a huge part of why we won the game.”
Other players also contributed in key ways to the win.
“Addie Gorman made some great plays to keep us in the game,” Neill said. “KK did a stellar job, as she usually does. She is in control of that team and she always does great job.”
The Spirits await the playoff seedings, which will be announced on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.