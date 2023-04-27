 Skip to main content
top story
High School Sports Roundup

Spirits win 2 to earn undefeated league title

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team won two, tight games against Saint Joseph to win its first undefeated Camino Real League title on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.

The Spirits defeated the Jesters 9-5 in the first game and held off Saint Joseph 7-6 in the second game.

