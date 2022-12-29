 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Spirits top Salesian in Damien Classic

The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Salesian 60-54 on Wednesday in The Classic at Damien.

Mister Burnside led the Spirits (14-1) with 23 points, Donovan Ware followed with 16 points, Kris Horton scored 10, Devon Marshall added eight and DJ Phillips contributed three points.

