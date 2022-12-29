Spirits top Salesian in Damien Classic

The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Salesian 60-54 on Wednesday in The Classic at Damien.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (14-1) with 23 points, Donovan Ware followed with 16 points, Kris Horton scored 10, Devon Marshall added eight and DJ Phillips contributed three points.
In Monday’s tournament victory, Paraclete hit eight 3-pointers in the first quarter. The team had just three the entire game against Salesian.
“I’m proud of them,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They played hard, played together and played through the adversity.”
The Spirits play the winner of Canyon and Bonita today in a 7 p.m. game.
— La Serna 83, Quartz Hill 63
— Summit Charter Collegiate Academy 42, California City 26
— Cleveland 1, Eastside 0
