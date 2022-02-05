PALMDALE – The Palmdale boys basketball team entered its game against Paraclete riding the wave of momentum after clinching a playoff berth and a third place finish in the Golden League with its victory against Highland.
Unfortunately, the Falcons ran into a hungry Spirits team searching for a win, having lost eight consecutive games.
It was a game that featured dunks, circus shots, scoring and lots and lots of 3-pointers.
Paraclete knocked down 20 3-pointers and crashed Palmdale’s party with a 100-82 victory over the Falcons, Friday evening at Palmdale High School.
“I thought we played well offensively. We’re capable of putting points on the board,” Spirits head coach Newton Chelette said. “But give Greg’s (Slade) players credit. I have a lot of respect for those young men. They didn’t surrender.”
The victory inched Paraclete (14-10) closer to a potential at-large spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3-AA playoffs. The Spirits close out their season tonight against Castaic. A victory against the Coyotes would increase their chances of making the playoffs. The Falcons have to wait until Tuesday to learn their playoff fate.
The Spirits got off to a fast start as they jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first four minutes. Palmdale might have had a hangover from the previous night’s heroics. Paraclete took advantage of six turnovers in the early going by the Falcons and led 31-13 after one.
The second quarter belonged to the Spirits and Mr. Burnside’s neighborhood, as in Paraclete sophomore Mister Burnside. Already with eight points in the first quarter, Burnside scored nine of his team-high 25 points in the second quarter, including his third of five 3-pointers to help Paraclete extend its lead.
Dylan Cox, who netted a team-high six 3-pointers en route to 24 points, hit a 3-pointer beyond NBA range as the halftime buzzer sounded as the Spirits led 55-30 at halftime.
“Coming in we knew this was one of our last regular season games, so we just wanted to come out, play together and have fun. There was not a lot of pressure on us,” said Cox. “Offensively we played very well, but defensively we could have played better. We knew what we had to do, we just had some lapses and that’s on us the players. In league we should have won five of the six games, and it’s good to finally get a win. Hopefully this will get us back in rhythm.”
The Falcons kept fighting and clawed their way back into the game in the fourth quarter. Paraclete seemingly got too comfortable as Palmdale kept chipping away. The Falcons’ David Harper scored the first 15 points of the quarter for his team. Following Mansour Sanneh’s layup, Palmdale only trailed 85-72 with 4:35 remaining.
“This game we came out and we just didn’t want to get hurt. We wanted to have fun and put on a show and try to keep the score close,” said Harper. “I think we’re playing pretty well entering the playoffs. I have faith in this team that we’ll do well. Last night (against Highland) I think we played some of our best basketball. Tonight I don’t think we did.”
Harper led all scorers with 33 points, 30 of those coming in the second half. The Falcons were no slouch to the 3-pointer either as they connected on eight total, six coming from Harper. Sanneh finished with 25 points and his brother Vieux added 14.
“We didn’t move at the same pace as we did (against Highland). The entire game we were a mess defensively as the score indicated and we couldn’t stop anybody,” Palmdale head coach Greg Slade said. “But in the end we showed some fight and they did a marvelous job of not giving up. I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym and fine tuning some things (for the playoffs). It’s always a pleasure coaching against Coach Chelette, my mentor.”
Amari Robinson finished with 12 points, including two 3-pointers and teammate Donavan Ware added 11 points. D.J. Phillips and Titus Morris each had six points, both with two 3-pointers. Palmdale’s Nate Canedo added six points on two 3-pointers.
“We have trouble at times maintaining our defensive intensity and tonight it showed,” Chelette said. “But you never walk off a green mad at a par and you never leave the gym mad at a win. It was good for us to play a local team outside of our league that parents and friends could come and watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.