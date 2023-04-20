 Skip to main content
High School Baseball | Del Rey League: Paraclete 4, St. Paul 0

Spirits shut out St. Paul to earn Del Rey League victory

LANCASTER — A few of the key hits by the Paraclete baseball team on Wednesday were to the outfield gaps, taking advantage of the spacious outfield at The Hangar.

The Spirits made the most of their six hits, with four producing all of their runs in a 4-0,  Del Rey League victory over St. Paul.

