Spirits shut out St. Paul to earn Del Rey League victory

LANCASTER — A few of the key hits by the Paraclete baseball team on Wednesday were to the outfield gaps, taking advantage of the spacious outfield at The Hangar.
The Spirits made the most of their six hits, with four producing all of their runs in a 4-0, Del Rey League victory over St. Paul.
“Timely hitting is the name of the game and we did it today,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “I was very proud of the at-bats that we had when we had runners in scoring position.”
Paraclete improved to 8-13 overall and 3-8 in league play, remaining in fourth place in the five-team league, while St. Paul (5-20, 0-9) remains winless and in last place.
“I feel like we hit the ball well today,” said Paraclete senior Donovan Chao, a third-year varsity player. “We had three doubles, better than most games. Camas did great pitching, shutting them down. Great game overall.
“It means a lot. We don’t get a lot of Ws, so it feels good to win.”
Paraclete junior starting pitcher Anthony Camas, a second-year varsity player, threw a complete-game shutout, striking out seven and giving up three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Camas said. “I wanted to get it. At the end, there was that double play. I felt confident. I felt like I was being a team player.
“We played pretty good. My hitting wasn’t great. Our defense, we did good and hitting, we did good too.”
The Swordsmen had five baserunners in scoring position, but Camas was able to get out of every jam.
The Spirits turned their lone double play in the seventh inning, as Camas struck out the second batter and Paraclete senior catcher Chase Chapman threw out a runner trying to steal second, after he reached on a bloop single to lead off the inning.
“I thought we played solid,” Burnias said. “Camas came out and pitched like he has for us all year. He’s really stepped up as a junior this year and just dominated the game. He was in trouble a couple of times, but he worked his way out every single time.”
Camas retired the side in order in the fourth and with runners on second and third with one out in the sixth, Camas struck out the final two batters.
“I thought their pitcher did a really good job,” St. Paul coach Casey Morales said. “He controlled the zone and he threw strikes. We were able to get to him a little bit last time we played them. He was good today.”
The Paraclete offense was able to strike immediately in the bottom of the first inning.
Paraclete junior Jaden Pieters led off with an infield single and senior Gavin Maish followed with a double. Pieters scored on a bobbled ground ball to third and Maish scored on a single by senior Herman Loaisiga.
“We made a couple of mistakes that helped them to a couple of those first runs,” Morales said. “They’ve got some good bats over there. They swung the bat well.
“We missed some spots. We set ourselves up. The pitcher set himself up well, but wasn’t able to finish a couple of the hitters, but came back late in the count and those guys got some hits and hit a couple of big balls. By not executing early and finishing, we got ourselves in trouble and they capitalized on it.”
Paraclete scored twice in the third, with Pieters again starting things, this time with a leadofff walk.
Chao hit a one-out double to left-center field to drive in Pieters and then senior pinch runner John Balok scored on a double by Chapman, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
St. Paul starting pitcher Kalai Benavente struck out six in five innings, giving up four runs on six hits, five walks and one hit batter. Garrett Gonzalez retired the side in order in one scoreless inning of relief.
Morales said the Swordsmen were missing three starters.
“It was a skeleton squad we had today,” Morales said. “Missing a couple of our bigger dogs. That made things tough and limited us in what we could do.”
It is a transition season for the Spirits, who are practicing and playing at different fields while their own field is under construction at Paraclete High School.
Paraclete practices at Rawley Duntley Park and plays its games at The Hangar. The University of Antelope Valley baseball team also plays its home games at The Hangar.
“It’s definitely been a grind, having no field, having to drive just to go to Rawley Duntley,” Chao said. “It’s definitely a grind and rough. It’s been different. It’s been different this season.
“The new complex looks nice. I wish I was able to play on it, but at least the juniors will, hopefully.”
Chao said he appreciates being able to play at The Hangar.
“It’s a nice stadium,” Chao said. “It’s better than Rawley Duntley for sure.”
Burnias said the temporary home field and practice field, as well as wetter weather this season, has made it a challenging season.
“The season has been a nightmare,” he said. “We’re not special. It’s just hard.
“This season’s been hard without a field, with all the rain. We’re making do the best we can. The city and JetHawks have been fantastic to us in letting us play here and being able to move a couple of games. That’s been nice, but can’t wait ’til we have our own field again next year. It’s supposed to be ready by the start of the season. We may practice away, but it’s supposed to be ready for the start of the season.”
Morales said St. Paul’s home field is 290 feet in the corners, while The Hangar is 350.
“60 feet, that’s a lot of real estate,” Morales said. “It plays a little scarier. You’re afraid for something getting hit over your head and you’re running forever. We had two balls we had to go chase down to the wall today. That’s not an experience my guys are used to playing at our place.
“But beautiful place. Awesome. Love to play here again. Love to turn the wind off. The elements are quite different and tough to play with here. The ball in the wind. We’re not used to. It added a little bit of an impact on us as well.”
Paraclete plays at St. Paul today in the final league game of the season for the Spirits.
Paraclete will play at Golden Valley on Wednesday and may have another non-league home game, but it has not been confirmed.
“A couple of teams have canceled against us because they’re making up rain outs, so we’re looking for an opponent to try to fill out our season,” Burnias said.
The Spirits lost several starters from last season to graduation and have three or four returning starters, including the starting pitchers.
Paraclete finished second in the Gold Coast League last season.
“This year we have dealt with a lot of injuries,” Burnias said. “Three starters have missed more than half the games.”
