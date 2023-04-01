 Skip to main content
High School Softball | Paraclete 7, Lancaster 0

Spirits shut out Eagles

Paraclete plays complete game, stays unbeaten

LANCASTER — The Paraclete softball team had an all-around team effort in a non-league game on Friday afternoon at Lancaster High School.

Paraclete junior starting pitcher Jamie Sencion threw a complete-game shutout, backed by a defense that played an error-free game and seven different batters either scored or drove in a run in a 7-0 victory over Lancaster.

