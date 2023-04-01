Spirits shut out Eagles

LANCASTER — The Paraclete softball team had an all-around team effort in a non-league game on Friday afternoon at Lancaster High School.
Paraclete junior starting pitcher Jamie Sencion threw a complete-game shutout, backed by a defense that played an error-free game and seven different batters either scored or drove in a run in a 7-0 victory over Lancaster.
The Spirits remained undefeated to start the season at 9-0, 3-0 in the Del Ray League, and Lancaster is 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Golden League.
“I feel like we did really well,” Sencion said. “Defense was spot on. In the beginning we were a little rough, but then later we adjusted and started hitting a lot better.”
Sencion struck out 11 in seven scoreless inning, giving up three hits and no walks. She retired the first six batters, one of three times she retired six consecutive batters in the game. Sencion struck out the final batter in the game.
“I feel like I did pretty well today,” said Sencion, a third-year varsity player. “My strength was at its highest today and I felt like my hand and the ball really connected today, with the mound.”
Paraclete shortstop JoJo Alvera made two standout defensive plays, a diving catch on a line drive to start the second inning and a running catch on a line drive to end the sixth.
“I am really pleased with the way we played defense,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “We played very good defense today. We were slow with the bat at first, but then we picked it up.
“Jamie threw a very good game.”
Early on, Lancaster matched Paraclete, as starting pitcher Rhi Rubio retired the first seven Paraclete batters, striking out four.
Then Paraclete freshman Taylor Day hit a home run to left field to give the Spirits all the offense they would need.
“I think we played really good,” Day said. “I think we need to definitely step up our approach at the plate. I think everyone has a job to do and we can’t all go up thinking, ‘I’m going to hit a home run.’ Everyone needs to do their job and have their role.”
Day said the Spirits need to have discipline at the plate.
“We need to be disciplined and know what pitches to swing at,” she said.
Rubio finished with five strikeouts in three innings, giving up four runs on four hits.
The Spirits broke it open in the fourth inning, scoring four runs on five hits.
Sencion led off the fourth with a single, followed by a single by Shaylee Scripter, an RBI single by KK Young and a walk by Mina Barriga to load the bases with no outs.
“I think we weren’t seeing the ball,” Sencion said. “We were too on our heels and I think, later on, when we weren’t adjusting, we finally had to make adjustments and see the ball better from the pitcher.”
With one out, Day hit a double to left field to drive in two runs to finish with three RBIs. Both Day and Sencion finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Day said the Spirits had a team effort.
“It keeps our team solid, all the way around,” Day said. “It keeps us in the game. It keeps us going.”
Paraclete’s Avery Carberry followed with an RBI bloop single.
“People who haven’t been, came through,” Neill said. “It was good. It’s great to see.”
The Spirits added two runs in the fifth, on three hits and an error.
Young reached on an error with two outs, Barriga followed with a one-run double past a diving Lancaster outfielder and Mally Tavai hit a single that glanced off the pitcher’s glove. Barriga just beat the throw home.
Lancaster did not have a runner reach third base.
Ashlee Laxamana led off the third with a bloop single, but was thrown out at third trying to advance on a sacrifice bunt.
Deondra Rankins hit a one-out single in the fifth and Jordyn Zinn hit a one-out infield single in the seventh, but both were left stranded at second.
“I think we started off slow with our bats,” Lancaster coach Kendel Zinn said. “Our defense was there. Our pitchering was on.
“Just, overall, our offense was way too quiet. It’s been up and down with our bats. It’s hard to find a groove with our bats, especially with the weather canceling a lot of stuff. But we plan on working on it next week.”
Both teams have been racked with postponements due to the inclement weather this spring. The non-league game between the two was originally scheduled for February.
Kendel Zinn said her team missed seven preseason games because of rain.
Paraclete will play the second of two Del Ray League doubleheaders because of postponements next week.
The Spirits swept a doubleheader against La Salle last Tuesday, 24-0 and 16-6. Before that the Spirits had only played one league game.
“This is a great game for us, because we need to be challenged,” Neill said. “We’ve got three tough league games next week and this is what we needed to see. It’s a big week for us next week.
“We needed a good pitching game out of Jamie and she delivered. Our defense came through and did a good job.”
Paraclete will play a doubleheader at St. Joseph’s on Wednesday and a league game at St. Monica on Thursday. All three are makeup games.
It was the ninth game of the season for Paraclete on Friday.
“We have missed so many games,” Neill said. “We were just glad to play.”
Lancaster will play two games against Knight next week, starting on Tuesday at Lancaster and at Knight on Thursday.
