Spirits rout way to opening victory

LANCASTER — The Paraclete football team jumped out to a dominating start against Burroughs Ridgecrest Friday night.
The Spirits scored on the first play from scrimmage and their first three possessions.
Paraclete cruised to a 41-0 nonleague victory over Burroughs at Antelope Valley College.
The Spirits, who went 3-3 in a six-game spring season, took a 41-0 lead at halftime, invoking a running clock in the second half.
“Before the game, we were real hyped,” Paraclete senior quarterback Taaj Brown said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be a game where they could hang with us. We knew that. That’s how we came out and that’s how we played.”
Paraclete got the ball first and sophomore Kai Brown scored on an 80-yard run on the first play. Kai Brown had 131 yards rushing on four carries.
“I feel that we came out pretty hot. We started fast,” Paraclete first-year coach John Perez Jr. said. “I think we’ve got to continue to keep that up. We’ve got to be better at that.
“The excitement of game one and being at our home stadium. I think they stepped up for me, knowing it was my first game as their head coach. We wanted to establish a culture in how we want things to be and I think we did a good job in that in the beginning. It kind of wore off and got complacent. We’ve got to do better with that.”
Perez was a Paraclete assistant coach and head junior varsity coach the past five seasons.
The Spirits needed just two plays to score on its second possession, a 24-yard run by Taaj Brown.
“I feel the competition wasn’t as good, but we came out good,” Taaj Brown said. “We need to finish like we start, that’s one thing. Next week, we can’t finish that way. We’ve got to finish strong. We kind of slowed down a little bit.”
Taaj Brown threw a 36-yard touchdown pass on the third play of Paraclete’s third possession, to senior Trey Hurry.
“I think it’s pretty balanced on our team,” Taaj Brown said. “We work evenly in practice, offense and defense. I just think we all work hard.”
Taaj Brown completed his first four passes and was 5-for-7 for 103 yards, all in the first half. He also carried the ball twice for 33 yards.
The Burros, who didn’t play in the spring, were able to advance the ball to the Paraclete 8-yard line on their third possesion, thanks to a 56-yard pass by Burroughs sophomore quarterback Tyler Henden to senior tight end Tyler Todd.
But the Paraclete defense forced the ball over on downs.
Taaj Brown had a 59-yard touchdown pass to freshman Roy Brown nullified by a holding penalty on the Spirits’ fourth possession and Paraclete ultimately punted the ball.
Taaj Brown found another way to score when Burroughs got the ball, returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, giving Paraclete a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Taaj Brown threw a 28-yard touchdown pass on the Spirits’ ensuing drive, to freshman Isaiah Solis, who caught two passes for 40 yards.
On Burroughs’ next possession, Paraclete freshman Toa Tu’uholoaki returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and a 41-0 Paraclete lead with two minutes and 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“I think we’re a real balanced attack as far as offensively and defensively. We stopped the run well. Today we were good against the pass. We’ve got to continue to put pressure on the quarterback and we’ll be OK.”
Paraclete had 251 yards in total offense in the first half, while holding Burroughs to 64 total yards.
Paraclete finished with 327 total yards, holding Burroughs to 135, including negative nine yards rushing on 15 carries.
Paraclete sophomore Tyler Neal rushed for 45 yards on a team-high seven carries.
Burroughs killed the entire third quarter with one drive with a running clock, but was ultimately stopped at the 1-yard line and Paraclete junior Jeffrey Bower had a sack on fourth-and-goal for the Burros.
Paraclete marched the length of the field on its lone possession in the second half, but turned the ball over on a Burroughs interception.
Paraclete senior Jamie Hawkins sealed the victory with the Spirits’ third interception of the game.
