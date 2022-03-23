Spirits rout Patriots

LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team starting hitting in the second inning on Tuesday and did not stop.
The Spirits scored eight runs in the second inning and continued scoring in a 21-3 Gold Coast League win over Viewpoint at Paraclete High School.
Every batter in the Paraclete lineup reached base and scored.
“They played good,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “They came out here and they took what was given to them and put together good at-bats. The other team made a few mistakes and we capitalized on them. I’m always proud when we can capitalize on the other team’s mistakes.”
Paraclete (10-3, 5-0) remained undefeated in league play, as Viewpoint (7-6, 4-3) entered the game tied for third in league.
“I think we played really good,” Paraclete senior Daniel Muñoz said. “We put some good swings in and I hope we continue to do that on Thursday.
“I think we just saw the ball well. We already got timing in for the first at-bats, so we put some good swings in.”
The Spirits were also able to capitalize on six Viewpoint errors: three in the second and three in a seven-run fourth for Paraclete.
The game started out far differently than it finished.
The Patriots scored two runs in the top of the first inning, as the first three batters reached base. Viewpoint senior Vinny Terraciano, the No. 3 batter, hit a two-run double to left field.
Fortunately, the Spirits were able to turn a double play when the next batter flied out and Terraciano was caught off of second base. It was one of two double plays by the Paraclete defense.
Paraclete was held scoreless in the first inning.
The Spirits broke out in the second inning.
Paraclete junior Herman Loaisiga, playing his first game after having to sit out after transferring from Alemany High School, got the Spirits started with a one-out single. Senior Hunter Logan followed with a single and then senior Nomar Vazquez followed with a walk to load the bases for senior Samuel Lopez, who reached on an error that allowed two runs to score.
Muñoz then put the Spirits ahead with a three-run home run to left-center field.
“I think once one guy starts it, everybody starts in after that. Momentum gets going,” said Muñoz, a third-year varsity player. “I think most of our wins have been from the bottom of the lineup. People hitting from the (bottom) and everybody catches on.
“I definitely think all of us can hit. If someone else is hitting, it definitely brings my confidence up, too.”
Muñoz went 1-for-2 in the leadoff spot, drawing a walk in the first inning.
Senior Jacoby Madise followed Muñoz by reaching on a dropped fly ball, junior Donovan Chao drew a walk and junior Chase Chapman hit a two-run single and scored on a double by junior Julian Cuevas.
The only batter in the Paraclete lineup without a hit, Chao, drew two walks and scored twice.
Paraclete sophomore starting pitcher Cayden Cincis held the Patriots scoreless before leaving after the third inning, giving up three hits and one walk, while striking out one. Paraclete senior reliever Ryder Edwards gave up one run on one hit and two walks in two innings, striking out three.
“Defensively, we had no errors, so that’s always a plus,” Burnias said. “I thought our pitchers did their job, for the most part. They controlled the game. They kept the ball in the zone for the most part. They did what was asked of them in this kind of game.”
Paraclete continued its offensive onslaught in the third inning, finishing with six runs on three hits. The first eight batters reached base.
Vazquez started the third by drawing a walk and scored on an infield single by Madise. Cuevas hit a two-run single in front of a diving Viewpoint right fielder.
Loaisiga then hit a three-run home run to left-center field. Loaisiga finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
“It feels good just to get back into the swing of things, after sitting out for a month or so,” Loaisiga said. “It just feels nice to get back into the lineup and do my job.
“It feels amazing, regardless of whether it’s the first game or not. It just makes it more special that it’s the first game back.”
Burnias said Tuesday was the first day transfer students were eligible to play.
Paraclete batted around the lineup again in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs on three hits. The first six batters reached base.
Vazquez started the inning by reaching on an error, junior pinch hitter Alex Mendoza followed with a walk, junior pinch hitter Ethan Madrid reached on an error and junior Gavin Maish hit a one-run single with the bases loaded and no outs.
Viewpoint’s second baseman, sophomore Ronak Jandial and senior right fielder Chad Kreshek collided on the bloop single to shallow right field by Maish. The game was delayed for several minutes as the Paraclete trainer attended to Jandial, who left the game with a bloody nose.
The delay did not slow down Paraclete, as senior pinch hitter Cameron Estes drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Loaisiga later hit an RBI single, junior pinch hitter Braylin Edwards drew a bases-loaded walk, Vazquez hit a two-run double and the final run scored on an error.
“You see everyone else hit and it just goes down the line, especially when someone starts it off,” Loaisiga said. “It just keeps on going. It kind of motivates you to do better and just follow along with the team.”
The two teams play again on Thursday, at Viewpoint’s home field, Birmingham High, so it will be a night game, with a 6:30 p.m. start.
“I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Burnias said. “I think we’re starting to click. We’re starting to come together and pieces are starting to fall into place. The boys have worked hard to get to this point and it’s starting to pay off. I look forward to the rest of the season.”
