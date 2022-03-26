Spirits rout Crossroads

PALMDALE — Solid hitting and dominant pitching was the recipe for success for the Paraclete softball team as it won its sixth consecutive game with an easy five-inning, 12-0 victory over Crossroads (Santa Monica), Friday afternoon at Marie Kerr Park.
“We were humble and we didn’t come in cocky in this game. We just went out and did what we needed to do,” Spirits pitcher Jamie Sencion said. “We came out ready to play and it’s always good to get the win.”
Paraclete (16-4, 3-0 Gold Coast League) was in control from start to finish as pitcher Luz Navarro had an easy 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first.
The appetizer for the Spirits came in the bottom half of the first inning as they were the beneficiaries of four walks by Roadrunners pitcher Jiselle Frerichs. Paraclete scored on two wild pitches and an RBI single by Kadynce Ruane.
Ruane finished the game 2-for-3, including a double with two RBI. Catcher Katelyn Young was 2-for-3, with two doubles and an RBI.
“We always need to play at a high caliber and not play down to anyone’s level,” Ruane said. “Today, we held it together nicely. It was an adjustment from our last game (against Viewpoint), but we were able to make our adjustments. We pitched a hell of a game and we hit well. This was a good victory for us. Another league win to put in the books.”
Things don’t get much easier for the Spirits, however, as two of their next three games are against league giant, Sierra Canyon. Paraclete hosts the Trailblazers on Monday.
If the top of the first inning was the appetizer, the main course came in the bottom half of the second inning. Avery Carberry led off the inning by reaching first base. That’s when the flood gates opened.
Buffy Goodwin and Navarro had back-to-back walks, which loaded the bases. Ruane drove in her second run with a fly ball to left field. Young then doubled, scoring Goodwin.
Later in the lineup, head coach Margaret Neill made four substitutions, which proved to be beneficial. Lily Strong had an RBI single. Addison Gorman followed that with another RBI single. Carmen Sanchez said to Strong and Gorman, “Anything you can do, I can do better,” as she had an RBI single.
Leading 8-0 and the bases loaded, the dessert for Paraclete came when Sencion, substituting for Carberry, drove the first pitch from Frerichs over the left-field fence for a no-doubter grand slam.
“I was ready for the first pitch. I was just running and I heard a boom,” Sencion said of the ball hitting the building past the fence. “We’re ready for every challenge. We always come prepared.”
After Navarro no-hit the Roadrunners (0-7, 0-4) for two innings, Sencion closed the game as she pitched three innings allowing two hits while striking out eight. She struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game.
Six different players had at least one RBI for the Spirits.
