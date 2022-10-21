Spirits romp way to first win of season

LANCASTER — Don’t get it twisted, the Paraclete football team wasn’t playing Madden ’23 on PS5 on Senior Night.
The stats, which looked like video game numbers, might have said otherwise.
The Spirits picked the perfect time to have their breakout game and still remained in the hunt for a playoff berth despite their record, as they ran through Crespi’s defense like a hot knife through butter, picking up their first win of the season with an impressive 56-21 victory, Thursday night, at Antelope Valley College.
“This feels really good,” quarterback Tyler Soles said. “It’s been a tough season for us, and we came in with nothing to lose. We want our season to continue. This week, we went over film, and we were able to attack their weaknesses.”
One of those weaknesses was the Celts’ defense, which Paraclete exploited the entire night.
The Spirits (1-8, 1-3) racked up 604 yards of total offense, by far its most of the season. Soles accounted for five Paraclete touchdowns as he tossed three and rushed for two more. He finished the game 10-of-14 for 152 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries.
Yeah, you could say the Spirits were having fun.
“We’re a way better team than our record indicates,” running back Tyler Neal said. “We didn’t want to overlook them, but tonight was a pretty easy game for us. We knew we just had to settle down and play to our abilities.”
About the only thing that could stop Neal was the painted lines on the turf of the AVC field, which he stumbled over a couple of times. Other than that, Crespi defenders bounced off Neal like a pinball machine. The junior rushed for 160 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown. He was also on the receiving end of a 21-yard touchdown pass from Soles in the first quarter.
That first quarter was a memorable one for the Spirits as they scored 28 points, en route to a 28-14 lead after one.
After the Celts (0-9, 0-4) scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, Paraclete was dominant the remainder of the game.
The Spirits’ first touchdown came after Crespi attempted an onside kick following its touchdown. Paraclete struck right back, two plays later as Soles connected with Takai Brown from 59 yards out to even the score 7-7.
Following a muffed punt on the Celts next possession, the Spirits took over on the Crespi 14-yard line. Soles crossed the goal line from a yard out giving the Spirits a 14-7 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We know what we’re capable of,” Soles said. “Other games should have been much closer, and we should have won some of those. This win will give us confidence and momentum moving forward.”
After Crespi tied the score, 14-14, Paraclete scored 35 unanswered points to put the game away.
The barrage of first-quarter points continued when Soles tossed his second touchdown pass of the quarter with a 7-yarder to Brett Byrne.
After recovering the picture-perfect onside kick, the Spirits took over on the Celts’ 40-yard line with a seven-point lead. Four plays and 55 seconds later, Soles hit Neal on the wheel route, which completely fooled Crespi, as he scooted into the end zone from 21 yards out.
“Everything seemed fluid and natural for us tonight,” Neal said. “My line is so amazing. This is something we needed. It’s been a pretty rough season for us.”
Neal helped put the Spirits up 35-14 just before halftime following a 3-yard touchdown plunge with 40 seconds remaining.
The Spirits had four players rush for more than 50 yards, Brown (7-62), Neal (16-160), Soles (10-65) and Deshaun Malone (5-51). Backup quarterback Anthony Gill tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass and he rushed for another.
Crespi was led by Tristan Fauria, nephew of former NFL tight end Christian Fauria, who played 13 seasons, with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Fauria, however, couldn’t get away from ball hawk Roy Brown, who picked him off twice. Brown now has four takeaways on the season.
Paraclete needs a little help from Loyola and needs to defeat Cathedral in its final game to set up a potential coin flip for the playoffs.
