LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete girls soccer team knocked out the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional Championships with a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles CES at Fairfax High School on Tuesday.
Brianna Delgado scored two goals — one in each half — to give the Spirits the win.
Grace Dypdahl recorded the assist on Delgado’s first goal and Betsy Lorenzo assisted Delgado on her second goal.
After recording 18 saves in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship on Friday, Paraclete goalkeeper Abree Fry picked up 21 saves to preserve a shutout victory on Tuesday.
Paraclete coach Gary Gill said Leslie Munoz, Alissa Aguilar, Hope Rose, Ivanna Guzman and Dypdahl “all contributed quality minutes off the bench.”
The No. 7-seeded Spirits move on to the regional semifinals where they will play at No. 3-seeded San Dimas on Thursday.
San Dimas defeated No. 6-seeded San Marcos 2-1.
Paraclete lost to San Marcos 1-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Championship game on Friday.
