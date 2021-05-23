PALMDALE -- This was one to stay for until the final whistle blew.
The Paraclete girls soccer team turned up the intensity, down by one to Western Christian with five minutes to go.
The Spirits scored two goals in the final five minutes to defeat the Lancers 3-2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals and punch their ticket to the finals next weekend.
“Just the never-say-die, never-quit attitude and they never stopped playing hard,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said of his team. “And that showed in the last five minutes, we were able to capitalize. Just amazing. They just never quit.”
After a scoreless first half, both teams came out in the second half playing like every minute was the final minute.
“There was a lot of intensity on both sides,” Paraclete junior Danielle Thompson said. “Just whoever wanted it more is what it came down to.”
With five minutes to play, the Spirits went to another level. Brianna Delgado had a free kick that bounced in and out of the Western Christian goalkeeper’s hands.
Thompson followed the ball and kicked it into the goal to tie the game at 2-2.
“The ball was played in and the keeper bobbled it around and I was just right there, so I tapped it in,” Thompson said.
It was something Gill had asked his players to do in their talk at halftime.
“Just follow up every single shot,” Thompson said.
Just three minutes later, Delgado sent a ball to freshman Legend Ford’s feet and she ran with it, just needing to beat one defender.
“It was more about speed,” Ford said. “The whole game I was really matching her speed and I knew she was our last defender. It was more like a technique, like if that’s our last defender, I’d rather have the ball go behind her so I could beat her there and she’d have to turn around and catch me.”
She got the ball in a good position to kick and put it into the back of the net above the outstretched hands of the keeper, giving the Spirits a 3-2 lead.
“It was so many mixed emotions,” Ford said. “I didn’t know if I was going to start crying or start screaming. It was just a whole bunch of emotions that I was going through, but it was more like a feeling of relief.”
Two minutes later, the final whistle blew and the Spirits on the bench rushed onto the field to celebrate as a team.
“Just happiness,” Thompson said. “I was almost crying tears of joy at the end of the game when the final whistle blew. It was just so exciting and just the last five minutes were so crazy.”
Delgado got the Spirits on the board first with a long goal in the left top corner of the goal about five minutes into the second half.
But just four minutes later, Western Christian tied the game on a free kick by Julia Galdamez that floated over the head of Paraclete goalkeeper Abree Fry.
“Kudos to them, that was a good team we played,” Gill said.
The Lancers went ahead with another goal 19 minutes later after another free kick.
“We just really wanted it more,” Ford said. “We were like, we’re not going to go out like this, we’re going to defend our home and just push until that last whistle. So that’s exactly what we did and it paid off and it worked.”
Both defensive lines were strong, making getting close to the goal tough for both sides for most of the game.
“They’re back line was phenomenal as well,” Gill said. “They were physical, they played smart, they played fast.”
Paraclete’s Juliana Ordaz got to plenty of balls and cleared them before they made it to Fry.
“She stepped up to stop the ball so many times,” Gill said.
Fry had 14 saves, nine in the first half and five in the second half.
Yasmine Knotts played strong all game and got an assist on the first goal.
The Spirits will play in the CIF Finals next Friday or Saturday.
“It’s a really big thing, because we haven’t done this in a long time,” Thompson said. “It’s good to represent our school and get our name out there more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.