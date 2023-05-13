Spirits play in title game today

The Paraclete boys volleyball team is making its first CIF-Southern Section championship game appearance tonight against Wiseburn-Da Vinci in Division 5 at 5 p.m. at Cerritos College.
The Spirits (24-9) are seeded No. 3 in the Division 5 bracket, while the Wolves (34-11) are the No. 1 seed.
Wiseburn-Da Vinci, which opened in 2009, is also making its first championship appearance.
The Spirits finished the season second in the Del Rey League with a 6-2 record. It was the first year in the league for Paraclete.
The Spirits began the playoffs with a 3-0 sweep of St. Monica in the first round.
Then, they played local rival Desert Christian in the second round. The Knights defeated Paraclete in five close sets (23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-18) on April 20.
But in the playoffs on April 29, the Spirits walked away with a four-set victory.
In the quarterfinals on May 3, Paraclete swept past Samueli Academy, 3-0.
In the semifinals on May 6, the Spirits ousted No. 2-seeded Chino Hills in five sets, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 16-25, 16-14.
The Wolves, who finished third in the Pioneer League with a 6-6 record, had a fairly easy path to the championship game until the semifinals.
Wiseburn-Da Vinci swept past Oakwood in the first round, 25-20, 28-26, 25-13, Avalon in the second round, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18, and Fullerton in the quarterfinals, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16.
The Wolves finally had a challenge in the semifinals. They defeated No. 4 Nordhoff in five sets, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 29-27, 15-11.
The Spirits are under the direction of first-year coach Rian Terry, while the Wolves are coached by John Wessels.
Both are looking to bring home their program’s first CIF title.
