Boys Volleyball | CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Championship | Paraclete vs. Wiseburn-Da Vinci

Spirits play in title game today

Paraclete takes on Wiseburn-Da Vinci at 5

The Paraclete boys volleyball team is making its first CIF-Southern Section championship game appearance tonight against Wiseburn-Da Vinci in Division 5 at 5 p.m. at Cerritos College.

The Spirits (24-9) are seeded No. 3 in the Division 5 bracket, while the Wolves (34-11) are the No. 1 seed.

