Spirits overcome slow start to defeat Samueli Academy in three

LANCASTER — There was a slight bit of a hangover from Saturday’s thrilling match against Desert Christian for the Paraclete boys volleyball team.
But that didn’t last too long, because once the Spirits got rolling, they got rolling.
Paraclete advanced to the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs with a convincing 26-24, 25-11, 25-19, victory over visiting Samueli Academy of Santa Ana, Wednesday evening at Paraclete High School.
“We were able to limit our errors in the second and third set and we took advantage of the middle,” Paraclete head coach Rion Terry said. “Tonight, we played one of our better games, but the job’s not done yet. We know we’re in a tough bracket, but we want to play the top teams.”
With the victory, the Spirits (23-9) will face second-seeded Chino Hills on Saturday on the road.
Paraclete, a notorious slow starter, once again got out of the blocks slowly, as the Firewolves came out like a team more possessed than Linda Blair.
Samueli Academy (23-7) jumped out to a 9-3 lead, with high energy from its crowd and supporting cast. However, once the Spirits settled down, they began to chip away at the lead by winning three points here and two points there. Before long, Paraclete trailed ny just one, 15-14.
“That’s been routine for us (starting slow),” Terry said. “We tend to do that. But it was key for us to win that first set.”
The Spirits dropped the next point to trail, 16-14, but went on a 5-0 run to ignite the crowd and take a 19-16 lead. That momentum was short-lived as the Firewolves went on a 6-0 run of their own to silence the crowd and lead 22-19.
Samueli Academy led 24-22, but the Spirits were able to stave off both set points to tie the score 24-24, following a block by Brett Novak and Luc Jundy. Two consecutive hitting errors by the Firewolves sealed their fate in the first set.
“That first set was the most important set, I think,” Paraclete middle blocker Noah Martin said. “They were about to win it. We tend to start slow, but I think we were feeling out our opponent.
“We weren’t as consistent as we should have been. We were on and off with the pressure. But I’m still really excited; we wanted a league title, but maybe we’ll get a CIF one.”
Martin finished with four kills and four blocks. Jundy and Brett Byrne led the Spirits with eight kills each. Novak had four blocks and four kills and Santiago Vazquez and Jacob Linares each had five kills.
What was effective for Samueli Academy in the first set, didn’t work in the final two as the Firewolves couldn’t figure out Paraclete’s defense. Also, the Spirits solved the riddle of the Firewolves they had trouble with in the first set.
Samueli Academy seemed deflated after the first set entering the second. After the Spirits held a slim 9-8 lead, they won 16 of the next 19 points, including runs of 6-0 and 7-0, the latter closed the set. During that final run, Novak had three consecutive kills to help build a 23-11 lead.
“Early on, we didn’t know what was ahead of us. We just had to adjust,” Byrne said. “We just have to be more consistent. Early in the set, it was a wake up call for us. We know we must come out with more energy. I’m just super excited for our team.”
The teams split the first 18 points in the third set before Paraclete began to create separation. Following two errors by the Firewolves and two aces by Andrew Rossell, the Spirits led 13-9. They extended that lead to 18-13 following another hitting error by Samueli Academy. Paraclete took the match following the Firewolves’ fifth service error of the set.
