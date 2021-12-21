Spirits open tourney with rout of YULA

CANOGA PARK — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Yeshiva University of Los Angeles 76-36 on Monday at the Faith Baptist Holiday Classic.
It was a quality win for the Spirits (10-2), who hadn’t played in about a week.
“I was proud of their effort tonight,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “More than anything, they were emotionally in the game from the start. … We were playing for each other.”
Dylan Cox scored 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Spirits’ five scorers in double digits.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Chelette said.
Mister Burnside followed with 13 points and eight assists for Paraclete, while Amari Robinson contributed 11 points and five assists and Aaron Williams and Luke Cramer added 10 points apiece.
The Spirits continue in the tournament today where they will play Santa Clara at 6:30 p.m.
