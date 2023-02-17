Spirits open season with rout of Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI — The Paraclete softball team opened its season in frigid Tehachapi on Thursday with a 13-1, five-inning victory over the Warriors.
Paraclete pitcher Jamie Sencion allowed one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts to earn the victory.
“She threw very well in spite of how cold it was,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
Neill was also happy with the offense, which she said hit line drives and hard ground balls the entire game.
“We hit the ball really well,” she said. “I was really pleased with how we played.”
Sencion also had three hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBIs, while Katelyn Young had three hits with two doubles and three RBIs.
Paraclete freshman Addison Vandecar hit a double in her first high school game.
The Spirits play host to Knight on Tuesday.
COALINGA — The No. 5-seeded Rosamond girls basketball team lost a close one, 34-32, to No. 4 Coalinga on Thursday in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 Quarterfinals.
The Roadrunners finish the season with a 22-8 record. They were the High Desert League champions this season with a 12-2 record.
Coalinga moves on to host No. 8 Arvin on Tuesday in the semifinals. Arvin knocked off No. 1 Farmersville 64-39 on Thursday.
Oaks Christian 6, Quartz Hill 0
WESTLAKE VILLAGE — The Quartz Hill baseball team suffered its first defeat of the season on Thursday with a 6-0 loss to Oaks Christian in the Easton Tournament.
Isaac Quintero took the loss for the Royals (2-1) after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings. He came back to pitch a perfect bottom of the sixth.
Brady Larsen pitched two innings, also allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Quartz Hill managed just two hits against Oaks Christian pitcher Ty Hanley, who also walked two, hit two and struck out just two batters in six innings.
Dominick Lee hit a single for the Royals, while Jonathan Osegueda managed a double.
Quartz Hill plays West Ranch at 10:30 a.m. at home on Saturday in the tournament and is at Hart at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College softball team outlasted Glendale College 5-3 in nine innings on Thursday in a Western State Conference contest.
Glendale tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth inning and the score remained knotted up until the top of the ninth.
AVC’s Kylie Zinn broke the tie on an RBI single to right field to score Savannah Cervantes. Alanna Hernandez then singles to shortstop to drive in Cadence Crampton for an insurance run.
Annalise Wagner pitched the final 5.1 innings to closed out the game for the Marauders (5-5, 1-1 WSC). She allowed just three hits and one walk with one strikeout.
AVC’s Madison Reiser started the game and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.2 frames.
The Marauders had four players with two hits apiece. Natasha Arroyo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run at the top of the lineup, while Cervantes and Natalie Gomez each finished 2-for-4 with a run and Crampton went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Emily Centeno also had a hit for AVC.
The Marauders play Palomar in a non-conference doubleheader today at home.
