Spirits open season with rout of Apple Valley

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team opened the season with strong offensive and defensive efforts in an 80-29 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday.
The Spirits had five players in double-digits led by Mister Burnside’s 17 points.
Dylan Cox followed with 14 points, Amari Robinson put in 11 and Donavan Ware and Luke Cramer contributed 10 points apiece.
“We shared the basketball really well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “Probably the best we’ve shared the ball of any team I’ve coached at Paraclete.”
The fact the Spirits allowed just 29 points in their first game was also a plus.
“Defensively we were very active,” Chelette said.
Paraclete begins play in the Highway 58 Tournament in Bakersfield on Thursday against Corcoran.
Mon: Rosamond 93, Vasquez 12
Tues: Rosamond 86, Arvin 41
The Rosamond boys basketball team defeated Vasquez 93-12 in its season opener on Monday, holding the Mustangs scoreless in the first and third quarters.
The Roadrunners went on to defeat Arvin 86-41 for a 2-0 record on Tuesday.
Four players scored in double figures for the Roadrunners on Monday as Aaron Blake led the way with 19 points, adding four rebounds and six steals.
Alex Gonzalez and Moses Wright both scored 18 points with Gonzalez adding three assists and three steals. Wright led the team in rebounds with eight and added three assists and six steals.
Rosamond’s Sebastian Borrego put in 15 points with six rebounds, eight assists and nine steals.
The Roadrunners play host to Desert Christian today.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 9, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Littlerock boys soccer team opened the season with a 9-0 victory over host California City on Tuesday.
Freshman Adrian Villafranco scored a hat trick with three goals in his first contest with the Lobos (1-0), while sophomore Leonel Gutierrez put in two goals.
Littlerock senior Derick Romero, sophomore Angel Montes De Oca, senior Jose Solano and freshman Gabriel Alcaraz all scored one goal apiece.
Alcaraz also had one assist, while senior Alex Araiza and freshman Joaquin Garcia contributed two assists apiece. Sophomores Adrian Mota and Ricardo Morales Navarro added one assist apiece.
Littlerock senior goalkeeper Felipe Ramos recorded three saves to earn the shutout.
The Lobos play Paraclete at home next Tuesday, while Cal City (0-1) plays host to Vasquez on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.