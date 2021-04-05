LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated LaSalle 10-1 to improve to 4-2 on the young season on Saturday.
Chris Zuckowski did not allow a hit and struck out four in four innings to pick up the victory on the mound.
Jacoby Madise and Cameron Estes recorded two hits apiece to lead the Spirits at the plate.
Paraclete takes on Crespi on the road on Wednesday.
Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Spieth ended a slump that lasted nearly four years, closing with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open for his first victory since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.
Now he heads to Augusta National as one of the favorites at the Masters.
“This is a monumental win for me,” Spieth said. “It’s been a long road. There were a lot of times that I didn’t know I would be here.”
Spieth sealed it with a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he won by two shots over Charley Hoffman.
Spieth went 82 starts on the PGA Tour without a victory since Royal Birkdale. He missed the Tour Championship the past two years and nearly fell out of the top 100 in the world at the start of this year.
But the 27-year-old from Dallas showed signs of turning it around. He was tied for the 54-hole lead in Phoenix. He led by two going into the final round at Pebble Beach. He was two behind going into the last day at Bay Hill.
Tied for the lead with Matt Wallace going into Sunday at the TPC San Antonio, Spieth moved out in front and didn’t let anyone catch him. He built a three-shot lead with a birdie on the 12th hole, when Hoffman made him sweat with birdies on both par 3s to get within one shot.
Spieth won for the 12th time on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 38 in the world. It’s the first time in more than a year that he is back among the top 50.
Tavatanakit wins ANA Inspiration for first LPGA Tour victory
RANCHO MIRAGE — Patty Tavatanakit survived Lydia Ko’s final-round charge to win the ANA Inspiration for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, Tavatanakit shot a 4-under 68 in 100-degree heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year.
Ko matched Lorena Ochoa’s tournament record with a 62, shooting 7-under 29 on the front nine for the best nine-hole score in event’s 50-year history. The New Zealander began the day tied for seventh at 6 under, eight strokes behind Tavatanakit in the tournament played without spectators for the second time in seven months.
Winless since April 2018, the 23-year-old Ko played the first 11 holes in 9 under and added a birdie on the par-4 15th. On the par-5 18th, she drove into rough near the water that lines the left side, laid up and hit a wedge 30 feet long and right. Her birdie try missed to the left, stopping inches away.
Tavatanakit had a series of late par saves to keep her two-stroke lead. Her 8-footer on the par-4 15th circled the cup and dropped in, she lagged a 45-footer to 2 feet on the par-4 16th, and chipped to inches on the par-3 17th after missing the green left.
The 21-year-old Thai player finished the wire-to-wire victory with a short par putt on 18. A day after matching the tournament 54-hole record of 14 under set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory, Tavatanakit finished a stroke off Dottie Pepper’s 72-hole mark of 19 under set in 1999.
Nelly Korda (66), Sei Young Kim (66) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66) and Shanshan Feng (69) tied for third at 11 under.
Stars coach Bowness leaves game due to COVID protocols
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols.
The team announced the development in between the second and third periods.
Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.
Carolina led 1-0 after two periods on Jordan Martinook’s goal.
On Saturday, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league’s COVID protocol. He had been the expected starter for that game, but rookie Jake Oettinger had in 41 saves in a 3-2 victory.
Lou Gehrig bat from 1938 sells for over $715,000
LAGUNA NIGUEL — A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career sold for $715,120 at auction this weekend.
The online bidding ended Saturday night.
SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dated to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs’ family.
The original home plate from the original Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 sold for $303,277.
The plate is from the year the Yankees won their first World Series championship. The Yankees previously played at the Polo Grounds, the home of the New York Giants.
Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami
MIAMI — With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis’ next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough.
The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday.
Hurkacz improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including the Delray Beach title in January. Ranked 37th, he is projected to climb to a career-high 16th in next week’s rankings.
“I was super happy I was able to lift the biggest trophy of my life so far,” Hurkacz said. “I played some of the best tennis I ever played. I was solid throughout the whole tournament.”
The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty earned her second successive Miami title Saturday when Bianca Andreescu retired in the final because of a foot injury while trailing 6-3, 4-0.
