PASADENA — The Paraclete girls soccer team lost to Mayfield 6-1 on Saturday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Quarterfinal match at Occidental College.
The Spirits (17-3-1) were trying to advance to a CIF-Southern Section championship game for the second consecutive season. Paraclete lost to San Marcos 1-0 in the Division 5 championship match last season.
Paraclete has 13 seniors on the team.
Paraclete was the No. 5 seed in Division 4 and Mayfield (18-2-2) was No. 4.
Mayfield led 2-0 at halftime.
Women’s Tennis
AVC 9, Porterville 0
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley women’s tennis team defeated Porterville 9-0 in a non-conference match on Saturday.
The Marauders benefitted from two singles forfeits and one doubles forfeit and won the other six matches.
“Very pleased to win every match and to take control of every match,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley picked up their first doubles win as a team, 8-4.
Henderson also won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2, while Smithley rebounded from a first-set loss to win 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 2 singles.
“Naia has been working through a few things and was able to put it together today, so that was nice to see,” Webb said.
No. 3 singles player Gabriela Garcia and No. 4 Juliana Martinez both won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut teamed up for an 8-1 doubles win.
On Thursday, the Marauders lost a close conference match 5-4 to Glendale.
Two matches went to a third set, the the Marauders lost.
Henderson lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, while Faulk fell 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.
“I was also proud of Kristi and Brooke with both coming back from dropping the first set to force a third,” Webb said.
Garcia and Martinez won their doubles match 8-4 and went on to win their singles matches.
Garcia won 6-2, 6-3 and Martinez won 6-3, 6-3.
“Gabriela and Juliana were down 3-0 (in doubles) and won eight of the next nine games to win the match and took that momentum into singles and won there as well,” Webb said.
Bulsombut won her singles match 7-5, 7-6 (8).
Baseball
Quartz Hill 5,
Valencia 4
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Valencia for the first time in program history, 5-4 on Saturday at Quartz Hill High in the Easton Tournament.
The Royals (2-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and withstood a rally by Valencia, which scored two in the sixth and one run in the seventh.
Quartz Hill’s Nicholas Steed drew a walk with two outs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 1-1 and Dominick Lee drove in the go-ahead run with a two-run hit with two outs in the fifth. Jayden Steeinhurst also had a two-run, two-out hit in the fifth.
Quartz Hill pitcher Logan Reddemann earned the victory, giving up one earned run on three hits and struck out five. Dominik Patillo earned the save in the seventh.
Quartz Hill will play at Granada Hills on Tuesday in the final game of the Easton Tournament.
Men’s Basketball
LA Valley 77, AVC 76
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley men’s basketball team lost its final game of the season in a heartbreaker, 77-76, against LA Valley on Friday night.
LA Valley took the lead with 10 seconds left.
The Marauders (10-17) had a chance to go ahead, but missed a layup and a second-chance basket.
“We took a timeout in the front court with 8 seconds and ran an isolation play for Da’Jour Lewis, who missed a layup, but Daryl Patterson flew in for a tip above the rim and it rolled in and around the basket but fell off at the buzzer,” AVC coach John Taylor said.
The Marauders celebrated their sophomores Lewis, Virgil Mahoney and Emani Scott before tipoff.
“All three played very well in their final game for AVC,” Taylor said.
Lewis led the team with 25 points, Scott scored 18 and Mahoney added 17 points.
Joshua Assiff put in nine points for AVC, Patterson scored three and Lucas Bagsik and Mike Larane added two points apiece.
College Softball
El Camino 15,
AVC 9 (8)
Palomar 8, AVC 0
SAN MARCOS — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost a pair of games at Palomar College on Friday.
The Marauders (8-5) lost to El Camino 15-9 in eight innings and to Palomar 8-0 in five innings.
In the game against El Camino, the Marauders blew an early lead, committing six errors and several miscues, according to AVC coach Cindy Vargas.
Savannah Cervantes was 5-for-5 with two doubles, one run and three RBIs. AVC pitcher Madison Reiser took the loss.
In the loss to Palomar, Denise Carrillo had the lone hit for the Marauders, a double. AVC pitcher Emmy Sera took the loss, giving up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits and five walks.
AVC will play at Oxnard on Thursday and will host Santa Barbara and San Jacinto on Friday.
“We have to get better on the defensive side,” Vargas said.
