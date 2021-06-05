LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team started the postseason strong with a 13-0 victory over visiting Oxnard in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Friday.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Paraclete’s Gabe Gonzales said. “We came out and did our job, put up runs when we needed to and didn’t let them get back in it.”
The Spirits (18-4) used strong pitching and perfect defense to shut out the Yellowjackets, allowing just three hits and no walks with 7 strikeouts.
“I’m really proud of how all the guys played one through nine,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “This was a complete team effort. I think we got runs scored from almost every spot in the batting order and I think we got hits from every spot in the batting order today.”
Hunter Edwards started the game on the mound and allowed two hits while striking out two in four shutout frames.
“I felt pretty dominant,” Edwards said. “I only gave up two hits and I had my teammates to back me up, so I felt pretty good. (Defense was) helping me out a lot, so always good to see that.”
Edwards’ team staked him with a 5-0 lead after third inning and added three more in the fourth, which allowed him to save his arm for the next game.
“Coach has always told us the first one is the hardest and when I found out I was the starting pitcher and with (Bryan) Peck backing me up, I knew we had a really good chance of winning,” Edwards said. “Once we put up a lot of runs on the board and it was starting to get out of reach, I started getting excited.”
Bryan Peck followed and pitched two hitless innings with four strikeouts and Chris Zuchowski closed out the win by allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning.
“Defense and pitching has been our calling card all season,” Burnias said. “It’s nice to give our pitchers a little bit of a break.”
Gonzales hit a double in the gap to start the five-run, third-inning rally.
“The third inning, our offense got hot and when we got hot, we didn’t take our foot off the gas, we just kept going,” Gonzales said.
He finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.
“I felt good, I felt locked in, seeing the pitches well,” Gonzales said.
Logan Reese was also 2-for-3 for the Spirits with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, while Sammy Lopez finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Paraclete’s Trevor Shepherd hit a double and scored two runs with an RBI, while Peck had a hit and two RBIs and Jacoby Madise went 1-for-4 with a run.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Spirits put up another five spot. Oxnard’s new pitcher in the frame had trouble finding the strike zone and could not record an out after loading the bases and walking in a couple of runs.
Chase Chapman led off the bottom of the sixth with a pinch-hit single. Pinch-hitters James Kennard, Nomar Vasquez, and Gavin Maish all walked and scored in the inning, while Kaui Carson and Peck both drew bases-loaded walks for RBIs and Donovan Chao hit an RBI single.
“We were able to get everybody in the game today, so that’s always good when we’re able to do that and get some guys that playoff experience,” Burnias said.
The Spirits, seeded No. 2 in Division 4, move on to the second round Tuesday where they will play at La Serna in Whittier.
“I feel like we have a really good squad,” Gonzales said. “We’re a really close team and I feel like we have the team to go all the way this year.”
Edwards agreed.
“I feel like we have a good chance winning and teams better watch out,” Edwards said.
