Track and Field | CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims

Spirits, Knights fare well at Prelims

Both schools advance athletes to CIF-SS Finals

CARPINTERIA — The Paraclete and Desert Christian track and field teams both had solid performances at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Prelims on Saturday at Carpinteria High School.

The Spirits qualified both of their girls and boys 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams to CIF-SS Finals this Saturday, while Zariah Walker also qualified in two individual events and Brianna Delgado and Lauren Dace qualified in one individual event apiece and Cayla Gibson was the first alternate in the discus.

Tags

