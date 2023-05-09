Spirits, Knights fare well at Prelims

CARPINTERIA — The Paraclete and Desert Christian track and field teams both had solid performances at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Prelims on Saturday at Carpinteria High School.
The Spirits qualified both of their girls and boys 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams to CIF-SS Finals this Saturday, while Zariah Walker also qualified in two individual events and Brianna Delgado and Lauren Dace qualified in one individual event apiece and Cayla Gibson was the first alternate in the discus.
“The coaches are excited for all of these student-athletes to have an opportunity to compete for some hardware (medals) at Finals!” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said. “If Cayla gets into the discus, every event coach on our staff will be represented. Prelims was truly a team effort, and they are all looking forward to competing!”
Desert Christian qualified two athletes — Corryn Smith in the girls discus and Chuck Weathers in the boys discus — for CIF-SS Finals, but also had several personal records throughout the day.
“I could not be more proud of our team, everyone had a great attitude, represented Christ well, and competed like champions,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said.
Paraclete’s girls 4x100 relay team of Kennedi Redd, Walker, Viviana Delgado and Brianna Delgado won their heat with a time of 49.05 seconds and were fifth overall.
The top nine marks and times advanced to CIF-SS Finals this Saturday at Moorpark High School.
The girls 4x400 relay team of Jasmine Chao, Viviana Delgado, Walker and Brianna Delgado also won their heat in 4:02.13 and finished second overall.
Walker ran a personal-best 12.17 to finish sixth in the girls 100 meters and won her heat in the girls 200 to finish fifth overall in 25.11.
Brianna Delgado took seventh in the girls 800 (2:24.32), while Viviana Delgado was just out of qualifying range, finishing 12th in 2:26.12. The sisters finished first and second in the Camino Real League Finals in April.
Dace tied for first in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 11 inches. She cleared every height on her first attempt. She also placed 13th in the 100 hurdles (16.60).
Gibson finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 92 feet, 11 inches. Paraclete’s Rebecca Study wasn’t too far behind in 13th (87-05).
On the boys side for Paraclete, the boys 4x400 relay team of Jackson Johnston, DeShaun Malone, Donovan Fisher and Jaylin Wilson finished eighth (44.31), while the 4x400 relay team of Malone, Mark Costa, Johnston and Wilson took fifth (3:29.98).
Wilson finished 13th in the boys 100 (11.08) and 12th in the 200 (22.49), while Costa was 21st in the 800 (2:07.71) and teammate Jayden Clay was 27th in the long jump (18-00).
Paraclete’s Andrew Garner threw a personal-best 41-11.25 in the shot put for a 17th-place finish and was 16th in the discus with a throw of 118-02.
Desert Christian senior Weathers threw the third-best discus toss in school history, with a toss of 140-03. He finished third on the day to advance to Saturday’s CIF-SS Finals. Weathers also competed in the shot put, but did not qualify for Finals.
Desert Christian freshman Corryn Smith also placed third in the girls discus with a toss of 106-10 on her final throw. She also competed in the high jump, but did not advance.
Freshman Grace Acevedo moved to No. 2 on the Knights’ record chart with a 12.96 in the 100 (20th place) and ran the fifth-best time in school history with a 27.07 in the 200 (23rd).
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak ran personal-best times in both the 1,600- and 800-meter runs. She broke 6 minutes in the 1,600 with a time of 5:57.17 for 37th place and ran 2:38.91 in the 800 for 34th place.
Knights’ senior Emily Caddick ran a season second-best time of 53.14 in the 300-meter hurdles, just .15 seconds off her personal best, to finish 21st overall.
Desert Christian’s Katelynn Johnson took 31st in the triple jump with a leap of 28-01.75, just .25 less than her season best.
The Desert Christian girls 4x100 relay team of Caddick, Katelyn Johnson, Ava Armstrong and Acevedo put together a season second-best time of 55.74 to finish 34th overall.
On the boys side for the Knights, Ethan Wupperfeld ran a personal-best 52.87 in the 300 meter hurdles (41st), while Ray Latimore ran a season second-best time of 12.27 in the 100 (44th) and Asher Saltzman ran a season second-best time of 22.55 in the 110 high hurdles (29th).
Desert Christian’s Franky Balcorta leaped 5-04 in the high jump to finish tied for 17th.
Vasquez also competed in Division 4. Senior Kien Cooke threw a personal-best 106-09 to finish 28th in the discus, while teammate Dean Matas finished 31st with a throw of 102-10.
The Mustangs’ Cristian Avalos had a personal-best leap of 35-00.50 to finish 32nd in the triple jump and Leilani McLaws ran a personal-best 13:32.66 for 32nd in the 3,200 meters.
DIVISION 3 PRELIMS
YORBA LINDA — The Littlerock, Antelope Valley and Palmdale Aerospace Academy track and field teams competed at the CIF-SS Division 3 Prelims on Saturday at Yorba Linda High School.
None of the athletes made it to the Finals.
Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s Sophia Crespo finished 12th in the shot put with a 33-08 and was 35th in the discus (73-11), while Abraham Gonzalez took 25th in the long jump (19-00) and 42nd in the 200 (24.72).
The Griffins’ Jonathan Maldonado took 38th in the 400 (57.39) and the boys 4x100 relay team finished 40th (48.78).
Littlerock senior Jonathon Guerra placed 17th in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 4:26.69.
Antelope Valley’s Marykyla Shaw was 17th in the girls long jump with a personal-best leap of 15-07, while Aiden Montesinos finished 28th in the 400 (53.34).
The Antelopes’ Cameron Babineaux was 24th in the 200 (22.75) and 22nd in 100 (11.34).
