 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Basketball | Paraclete 64, Littlerock 49

Spirits honor city council, win opener

  • 0

LANCASTER — City of Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and councilmembers Darrell Dorris and Ken Mann did the ceremonial toss at half-court to start the game between Littlerock and Paraclete.

But it was the Spirits’ councilmembers who stole the show.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.