Spirits hit four home runs in non-league win

RIDGECREST — The Paraclete softball team went on a hit parade to defeat Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Friday in a non-league game in Ridgecrest.
Paraclete’s Shaylee Scripter pitched five innings and picked up the victory in the circle. She also helped herself at the plate, hitting two home runs with six RBIs.
Sydney Scripter and Taylor Day also hit home runs for the Spirits (6-0).
“We hit the ball really well today,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
Paraclete returns to Camino Real League play on Tuesday against La Salle at Marie Kerr Park.
California City 18, Desert 5 (6)
EDWARDS AFB — The California City baseball team picked up its first High Desert League win with an 18-5, six-inning victory over Desert on Friday at Desert High School.
Jack Moore pitched three innings and picked up the win on the mound for the Ravens (6-5, 1-1 HDL) and Dakoda Kusmit pitched the final three frames. The pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
The defense behind them committed just one error.
“Defense was much better today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Jack Moore also went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Joshua Baiza was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Ravens will play Frazier Mountain on Tuesday at home, while Desert (0-5, 0-1) plays at Kern Valley on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill 5, Cherry Creek 2
Quartz Hill 14, Willamette 2 (5)
The Quartz Hill baseball team won two games on Friday at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona, defeating Cherry Creek (Colorado) 5-2 and Willamette (Oregon) 14-2 in five innings.
In the first game, the Royals (10-3) allowed two, first-inning runs to Cherry Creek, but didn’t allow another hit until the sixth inning.
Meanwhile, Quartz Hill scored a run in the second inning and then went ahead on Owen Rice’s two-run, pinch-hit double in the fifth inning.
Dominick Lee was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Royals, while Jeffrey Kavanagh was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Logan Reddemann finished 1-for-1 with three walks and a run and Johnny Mares drove in a run.
Isaac Quintero picked up the win, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Brady Larsen closed out the final two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
In the second game, the Royals scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Esteban Sepulveda hit a home run, giving him three in Arizona and four on the season.
Rice had a hit and three RBIs, Nicolas Steed hit a double and drove in two runs and Andrew Galindo went 1-for-2 with a double and three runs scored.
Preston White, Lee and Reddemann drove in one run apiece for Quartz Hill.
Quintero picked up the win in the second game, as well, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in four innings.
Nicholas Eliopulos pitched the fifth inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
The Royals are looking to go 4-0 in the tournament as they play Piedra Vista from New Mexico at 9 a.m. today.
