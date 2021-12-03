Spirits fight for overtime win

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat Adelanto 70-62 in overtime Thursday in the Tom’s Famous Family Restaurant Showcase at Paraclete High.
Adelanto amassed a double-digit lead in the first half.
“They shot the ball so well and they rebounded it,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They hit the offensive glass real hard.”
But the Spirits (6-1) didn’t give up, coming all the way back to build an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. Adelanto (7-2), however, also didn’t give up and tied the game to force overtime.
“In overtime, we hit some big shots and kept them from scoring,” Chelette said.
Luke Cramer led the Spirits with 17 points, followed by Mister Burnside with 16 and Amari Robinson with 12.
Paraclete’s Donavan Ware added nine points, while DJ Phillips and Dylan Cox contributed eight points apiece.
Paraclete will play Burroughs (Ridgecrest) in the showcase on Saturday. The Spirits defeated the Burros 76-55 on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 65, Palmdale 34
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 65-34 in a Golden League game at Palmdale High on Thursday night.
Knight senior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks, as Knight took a 36-8 lead at halftime.
Knight junior Riley Asp had 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, sophomore Amia Tate finished with 16 points, six assists, five steals and two blocks and sophomore Alia Tate added 12 rebounds.
Lancaster 45, Quartz Hill 36
QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Quartz Hill 45-36 in a Golden League game on Thursday.
The two teams were tied at 6 after the first quarter, but the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 GL) outscored the Royals (4-3, 1-1) by three points in each of the final three quarters.
Quartz Hill was 3-for-10 from the free-throw line, while Lancaster was 17-for-25.
Mea Madison led Lancaster with a game-high 20 points, while Terryn Russell added 14.
Elysa Gregg led the Royals with 13 points.
Quartz Hill plays host to Silverado in a non-league game on Saturday, while Lancaster plays at Knight in a Golden League game on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Knight 1, Palmdale 0
PALMDALE — The Knight and Palmdale girls soccer teams both had a tough time finding the back of the net on Thursday night.
But the Hawks finally scored late in the game to walk out of Palmdale High with a 1-0 Golden League victory.
Knight’s Victoria Martinez broke through with the winning goal with just six minutes remaining. She was assisted by Alondra Munguia.
The Hawks (2-0) outshot the Falcons (0-2) 26-1.
Knight goalkeeper Veronica Lopez was unchallenged for 80 minutes.
The Hawks lost forward Isabelle Piña to an ankle injury in the first 10 minutes of the game. She was taken to the doctor for X-rays.
Palmdale plays host to Burroughs (Ridgecrest) in a non-league game on Monday, while Knight plays Barstow and Paraclete on Saturday in the Lancaster Tournament.
