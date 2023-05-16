Spirits fall in title game

CERRITOS — If you put every player on the Paraclete boys’ volleyball team in separate rooms, most, if not all, would say the same story of what happened in the championship game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
“We thought we had it,” Paraclete coach Rion Terry said. “We let our foot off the gas.”
Paraclete setter Brett Novak agreed.
“After the first set, we got too comfortable,” Novak said. “We had way too many unforced errors.”
That seemed to be the story of the match against top-seeded Wiseburn-Da Vinci. The Spirits fought all the way back from an early first-set deficit to win the first set, but maybe like Terry and Novak said, “got too comfortable,” and the Wolves responded by winning the next three sets to win the title with a 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Paraclete, Saturday evening at Cerritos College.
“Today, we just wanted to start fast, and we were really error-free in the first set,” Terry said. “After we let our foot off the gas, they took the momentum. It’s disappointing, but it was a great season for us. I’m very proud of the boys.”
Ironically, the Spirits (24-10), a notoriously slow starting team, was able to climb out of an 8-3 hole in the first set to chip away and take the early lead.
After the Wolves committed a hitting error, the deficit was cut to four points, 8-4. Paraclete’s Andrew Rosell entered the game and reeled off eight consecutive points, which included two blocks and a kill from Novak and four hitting errors by Wiseburn-Da Vinci (35-11).
Paraclete was able to take advantage of the substitution of the Wolves’ 6-foot-5 middle blocker, Amir Grant, whose defense was impregnable at times during the match. Grant gave the Spirits fits the entire match as the junior finished with 14 kills and 10 blocks. Wisbeburn-Da Vinci held a 45-38 advantage in total kills.
Paraclete’s season is not over, however, as the Spirits will travel to Chula Vista today to face Eastlake in the CIF State Division 3 Southern Regional Championships. The Spirits are seeded seventh and the Titans (31-7) earned the No. 2 seed. With a win, and a victory by Wiseburn-Da Vinci, Paraclete could face the same team it did in the CIF title game.
“Today, we controlled everything we could,” Novak said. “I thought the second and third sets killed us, but we still have state. We must now focus on the state (tournament) and we can see them again. I really hope to see them again.”
Following a kill by Santiago Vazquez, followed by a block by Noah Martin and Brett Byrne and another kill by freshman Jacob Linares, the Spirits were seemingly cruising with an 18-12 lead. The Wolves, battled back by winning eight of the next nine points to lead 20-19.
Paraclete closed the first set after it won six of the next eight points, the final three following egregious hitting errors by the Wolves.
It seemed as though the Spirits forgot they had two more sets to win because they left their game in the huddle, while Wiseburn-Da Vinci came out like gangbusters. The Wolves stunned Paraclete by winning the first seven points and the first 11 of 13 to take an 11-2 lead.
“We gave up a lot of points in the second set. They were just simple mistakes,” Vazquez said. “In that set, we got comfortable. I think we stopped trying as hard. In the third and fourth sets, we did better, but we just had way too many unforced mistakes. Our energy went down after the first set.
“It’s pretty disappointing because this is my last year, but we still have state. We can use this as a learning experience.”
Linares led the Spirits with 10 kills, while Vazquez finished with nine kills. Byrne had seven kills and Luc Jundy had five. Novak and Martin each had three kills and Novak led the team with seven blocks.
After the initial shock of the opening of the second set, Paraclete couldn’t erase a double-digit deficit and could not get back in it as Wiseburn-Da Vinci evened the match.
The Spirits played better in the third set as the teams split the first 32 points. Following a service error and a kill and a block from the Wolves’ Malakai Tuakoi, Wiseburn-Da Vinci took a 19-16 lead. Three consecutive kills by the Wolves added to their lead, 22-18, to which the Spirits couldn’t recover.
“I think, overall, we were nervous but excited,” Linares said. “We definitely didn’t play our best (following the first set). In the third and fourth sets, we had to pick up the slack. I think we did pick it up, but we just couldn’t finish. We will use this as a learning experience.”
The fourth set was one of the best of the match as both teams went toe-to-toe. Paraclete led 9-6 before the Wolves battled back to take a 10-9 lead. The Spirits once again held a slim lead 13-12, only to see it disappear with Wiseburn-Da Vinci using a 4-0 run to take a 16-13 lead.
Trailing 22-19, Paraclete showed its resiliency with two kills in a row by Vazquez and Byrne respectively, trimming the lead to one. Unfortunately, Grant sealed the match with two consecutive kills to end Paraclete’s title hopes.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Novak said. “We did things this season no one thought we could do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.