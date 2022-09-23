Spirits fall in four

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team started its Camino Real League match against Bishop Amat strong on Thursday night at Paraclete High School.
The Spirits had a dominant and energetic performance in the opening set, supported by a raucous crowd.
Paraclete lost that energy in the second set, allowing Bishop Amat to seize momentum in the set and the match, as the Lancers pulled away for a four-set victory, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.
“I feel like we came out strong,” Paraclete third-year coach Kristen Shields said. “We lost our energy, second, third, fourth (set). If we would have kept up our energy, I think we definitely could have taken it, so we’re excited to play them again at their house.
“They came out really energized and then they just kind of lost it. They lost their energy. If they would have kept it up, I think we would have had it.”
Paraclete falls to 14-7 overall and 2-2 in league play, while Bishop Amat remains undefeated in league at 4-0 and 13-7 overall.
“I think we kind of lost a little bit of our momentum,” said Paraclete senior Sofi Aranzazu, a four-year varsity player. “I think the back row kind of broke down a little bit, but I think overall we just needed to talk more and just be more intentional with what we were doing.”
The Spirits led for the majority of the first set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead.
The Lancers rallied to take the lead twice, the second time 12-11 on a kill by senior Peyton Ertle, who was a dominant presence for Bishop Amat.
But Paraclete answered by taking a 13-12 lead on the first of three consecutive kills by Jaydin Watts, giving the Spirits the lead for good in the opening set.
Watts had four kills and two blocks in the set, Aranzazu had two kills and two aces and Sofia Vazquez had two kills.
The two teams traded leads at the beginning of the second set before Bishop Amat answered by taking the lead for good at 5-4.
Ertle had five kills in the set as the Lancers evened the match.
The third set was tied nine times before Bishop Amat closed the set with a 5-2 run after a 20-20 tie.
Bishop Amat pulled away to seal the victory in the fourth set, taking the lead for good at 6-5 on a block by sophomore Emma Cristales. Ertle had four kills and a block in the set.
“I think as long as they figure out how to go out and start with energy and maintain it, we will be a good contender in the league,” Shields said.
The Spirits have been off to a strong start this season and were ranked No. 6 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 6 poll.
“This year we have a really good group,” Shields said. “They’re really good at not getting in their heads and letting certain things get to them. They’ve all just really meshed well together.”
The Spirits finished second in the California City Tournament Silver Bracket on Saturday, falling to Bishop in the bracket’s championship match, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11, after beating Boron and Rosamond to advance.
“Honestly, I think we’ve improved so much since the beginning of the season,” Aranzazu said. “Today, I think we outshined a lot of our potential. I think we played pretty good overall.”
The Spirits have already surpassed their win total from last year, when they finished 13-15 overall and 3-10 in the Gold Coast League for sixth place.
“I think it’s just how we changed our mentality, especially because other years we didn’t have the best mentality of wanting to win,” Aranzazu said. “Proving to ourselves that we could do it. I feel that as we’ve changed over the years with the new people that we have playing, it’s the mentality that changes everything.”
Bishop Amat is one of two teams remaining in the Camino Real League that are undefeated, along with Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 6 and will play at Paraclete on Sept. 29. Paraclete lost at Sacred Heart in straight sets on Sept. 13.
“I think just staying more aggressive and just wanting it,” Aranzazu said about how the Spirits need to play to beat the first-place teams. “Just throwing everything we have onto the court and just being there for our team. Overall, just working together as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.