 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Volleyball | Camino Real League: Bishop Amat 3, Paraclete 1

Spirits fall in four

Paraclete drops league match to Bishop Amat

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team started its Camino Real League match against Bishop Amat strong on Thursday night at Paraclete High School.

The Spirits had a dominant and energetic performance in the opening set, supported by a raucous crowd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.