PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team was able to take advantage of miscues by Viewpoint Thursday afternoon at Marie Kerr Park.
The Spirits were frustrated by their own inability to adjust at the plate, but ultimately Paraclete scored the winning run on an errant throw to first base.
Paraclete freshman Jaime Sencion scored from third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a ground ball hit by junior first baseman Alayna Hernandez to give the Spirits a 4-3 walk-off victory in a Gold Coast League game.
“Ugly win, but we’ll take it,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “Just put it in play. Shorten up your swings, but they were all going back with this giant, long swing and not making the adjustment like we’re asking. Then all the strikeouts.
“We’ve got to get better. They were missing some people. ... They had people all around. They had people moved all over the place. When we play them next, they’ll have a much better defense.”
Paraclete (5-5) tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the fourth inning.
Hernandez led off the inning with a walk, stole second and then third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Hernandez scored on a wild pitch. Paraclete left the bases loaded after Kadynce Ruane drew a walk.
Sencion led off the seventh with a bloop single to right field and reached second on a sacrifice by Alexis Olvera. Sencion reached third on a groundout to bring Hernandez to the plate.
“It felt good,” said Hernandez, a three-year varsity player. “When I went up to bat, I knew I needed to make an adjustment. I had my player out there. I wanted to bring her in. I just ran it out and hoped for the best.
“We could have done better today. Our hitting and making adjustments at bat. We just needed to make adjustments more.”
Hernandez, who played second base for the Spirits last season, ran out the ground ball that was off-line, juggled and ultimately dropped.
“It felt amazing,” Sencion said. “Having my teammate help me score was an amazing feeling.
“I think we played pretty decent. We could have done better. I could have improved on finding my pitches more and hitting my spots better. For hitting, I could have been more selective. I just told myself to keep working hard and that it will come along.”
Paraclete had a solid start to the game, retiring Viewpoint in order and jumping out for two runs in the bottom half of the first.
Paraclete catcher Elizabeth Goodwin led off the game by reaching on an error and scored on a one-out double by Sencion, who stole third and scored on a throwing error on the play.
“I think we can do better,” Sencion said. “We’re practicing everyday, so we’re still developing our skills. I think we’re still bonding and coming along together.”
Sencion gave up three runs on four hits and one walk, striking out nine in seven innings. She retired the final four batters and pitched out of a jam in the sixth after giving up a leadoff triple by Jules Mazzolini, who was tagged out at home by Goodwin.
Viewpoint scored one run in the second and two in the third on a two-run triple by sophomore pitcher Peyton Rohr, who struck out 14 Paraclete batters in seven innings, walking five and giving up three hits.
Neill said it was frustrating having seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
Neill said Goodwin is the only player returning to her position from last season or from two years ago. The Spirits season last year consisted of four games before the pandemic caused the cancelation of all spring sports.
“We’re starting three freshmen in the infield,” Neill said. “That shouldn’t affect our hitting. They’re coming along on defense. They are improving defensively, but we just have to work on our hitting.”
Paraclete has three games next week, starting Monday against Campbell Hall, Wednesday at Tehachapi and Friday at Garces.
The Spirits adjusted their schedule for their graduation, which is in two weeks.
