SANTA BARBARA — Just one goal on a bang-bang play separated the Paraclete and San Marcos girls soccer teams on Friday.
The Royals got a goal after a corner kick and held on to defeat the Spirits 1-0 and win the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game at San Marcos High School.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said. “I told them, ‘Keep your head high, you’re still champions.’”
Both teams came into the game undefeated and played evenly throughout the game, with a lot of play in the middle of the field.
“It was an even match, it was back and forth, that team is good though,” Gill said. “(They were) fast and quick in the middle.”
The game was scoreless at halftime as both defenses held strong and Paraclete goalkeeper Abree Fry kept a clean sheet with several saves, including a couple of bullets that came her way.
“She had a hell of a game,” Gill said. “She bailed our butts out a couple of times.”
San Marcos had some trouble getting past the Spirits’ last defender, so when the Royals got a corner kick with 18 minutes left in the game, they took advantage.
The ball came across and was knocked around a bit in front of the goal before San Marcos kicked it in for the lone goal of the game.
“It was fast,” Fry said.
Fry saved every other shot that came her way, finishing with 18 saves in the championship contest.
“The first 10 minutes, I was a little bit nervous,” Fry said. “But after that, the nerves shook off and it was like any other game that we played. Just normal.”
San Marcos was one of the toughest teams Paraclete faced all season.
“Besides Sierra Canyon, they are both excellent teams,” Fry said. “They’re strong, they’re skilled.”
The Spirits had some good runs in the game, including a few by Yasmine Knotts. But the Royals were playing five defenders in the back, so it made it difficult to get a good shot on goal.
“It was really hard because I felt like I was by myself,” Knotts said. “There were three defenders on me at all times. So, I would get through one and get through another one and then here comes another one and by that time my legs are already dead.”
Brianna Delgado also had some good runs during the game, as well as Alyssa Gill.
The Royals played at a fast pace and the Spirits kept with them. They fought until the end trying to even the score.
“I’m actually really proud of us even though we lost, because we never gave up,” Knotts said. “We never give up. We’ve been down before and we’ve come back. We keep fighting until the final whistle and so for that I’m proud of that.
“I mean, they were a good team as well, so I can’t be mad at that. It’s fair. It’s just how life happens.”
As a senior, Knotts said she will miss her team, though she doesn’t have to say goodbye just yet as the Spirits will advance to the CIF-State Championships.
“I’m going to miss the chemistry we have together. … Everybody just loved each other as a team and we weren’t scared to pass to one another, we all trusted each other,” Knotts said. “I just love the chemistry we have together. That’s hard to find.”
The Spirits will find out who they play in the CIF-State Championships, which start next week, on Sunday.
“Just keep fighting,” Knotts said.
