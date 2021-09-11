MANHATTAN BEACH — The Paraclete football trailed by a touchdown at halftime and after three quarters against host Mira Costa on Friday night.
But the Spirits fought back in the fourth quarter, scoring twice to stun the Mustangs 28-27.
Paraclete’s Treyshun Hurry scored the winning touchdown, his third score of the game, on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Taaj Brown with 39 seconds left on the clock.
Brown also rushed for a touchdown in the Spirits’ win.
Paraclete is now 2-2 and will host Redondo Union at Antelope Valley College next Friday.
