Spirits earn all-league nods

The Paraclete boys basketball team had three players named to the 2022-23 all-Camino Real League First Team and two players named to the second team.
Paraclete senior Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 21 points and seven assists per game, while also shooting 43% from the 3-point line to earn first-team honors. He was named Paraclete’s Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the all-CIF Southern Section Division 3A Second Team by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.
Ware was also named to the all-tournament team after the Spirits won their division in The Classic at Damien.
Ware will be attending MiddleBrooks Academy this upcoming season. MiddleBrooks Academy is a college prep school that uses Cathedral High School as its main campus.
The Spirits also won the North Tournament in Bakersfield last season.
Junior Mister Burnside was also named to the first team, averaging 20.2 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Burnside was also named to the all-CIF Southern Section Division 3A First Team.
He also earned all-tournament team honors at the North Tournament.
Paraclete junior Devon Marshall also received first-team honors, while juniors DJ Phillips and Titus Moore were named to the second-team.
These five players, along with the rest of Paraclete’s roster, helped the Spirits have a successful season. They started with a 20-1 record and finished 25-5. Paraclete took second place in its first season in the Camino Real League with a 7-3 record and were the No. 1-ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 3A. They reached the second round of the playoffs.
The league’s Most Valuable Player honors went to league champion St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy junior Tyrone Riley.
Riley was joined on the first team by sophomore teammates Douglas Langford, Tariq Bridges and Saul Anaya.
SPXSMA junior Tylon Williams and sophomore Shaun Fonoimoana were named to the second team.
Bishop Amat senior Manuel Chavez and junior Marcos Gonzalez were also named to the first team, while sophomore Shaun Stinson and junior Matthew Rodriguez represented Bishop Amat on the second team.
Cathedral seniors Ja’Quavis Williford and Ehinome Inegbenoise were named to the first team, while senior Manny Cuaresma and junior Sergio Delano were named to the second team.
Salesian senior Jude Harris and LaSalle junior Ryan Hajjar rounded out the first team.
Salesian senior Afan Trnka and LaSalle freshman Omar Gonzalez rounded out the second team.
