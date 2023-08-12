 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball | 2022-23 All-Camino Real League Team

Spirits earn all-league nods

Burnside, Ware, Marshall named to Camino Real League first team

The Paraclete boys basketball team had three players named to the 2022-23 all-Camino Real League First Team and two players named to the second team.

Paraclete senior Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 21 points and seven assists per game, while also shooting 43% from the 3-point line to earn first-team honors. He was named Paraclete’s Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the all-CIF Southern Section Division 3A Second Team by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.

