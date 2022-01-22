Spirits don’t quit in tough loss to Trailblazers

LANCASTER — With four players signed to NCAA Division 1 schools on its roster, the son of an NBA legend, several unsigned juniors and the No. 2-rated sophomore in the nation, Sierra Canyon boasts one of the highest profile teams in the country.
And Paraclete knew that.
Despite the final score, the Spirits showed heart and resiliency in a 113-45 loss to the state’s No. 2 team.
“I didn’t enjoy getting beat like that, but the kids kept playing, they kept trying hard,” Spirits head coach Newton Chelette said. “You don’t compete with that kind of talent at Paraclete. But I’m proud of them because they never quit.”
Three of the five starters for the Trailblazers have already signed Div. 1 scholarships — Kijani Wright (19 points) is headed to USC, Ramel Lloyd (12 points) is on his way to Nebraska, and Shy Odom (20 Points) will take his talents to Howard.
The other two starters, Bronny James, son of Lebron James, and Dylan Metoyer, both juniors, have yet to sign. And probably the best of the bunch, Amari Bailey, the No. 2-rated player in the nation by ESPN300, who signed with UCLA, didn’t even play.
“It was just a battle we couldn’t win,” Chelette said. “But we’ll bounce back Tuesday and go from there.”
Paraclete (13-7, 0-3) hit the first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer by Dylan Cox. However, Sierra Canyon responded and scored 28 of the next 30 points to take a 28-5 lead. The Trailblazers extended their lead by using their size, speed and athleticism and a tenacious a full-court press that gave the Spirits fits the entire night. Sierra Canyon led 41-15 after the first quarter.
“I thought we could have played better as a team. We should have blocked out the outside noise. I think we were nervous in the beginning,” Paraclete’s Mister Burnside said. “We had too much pride to give up. We just wanted to keep pushing. We knew they are top 10 in the nation coming in, but we don’t consider this a loss; we consider this a learning experience.”
Burnside led the Spirits with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Donavan Ware finished with nine points and Luke Cramer added seven. Cox hit two 3-pointers to finish with six points and Amari Robinson chipped in with five.
Paraclete, ranked No. 15 in Div. 3AA, seemed to settle down more in the second half after the initial surge by Sierra Canyon (18-2, 3-0). Even though the Spirits were outscored 21-8 in the second quarter, they handled the Trailblazers’ pressure defense much better and got better shots.
“We knew they were going to be a tough team. We just didn’t look for the gaps in their defense. I think if we would have looked for the gaps, the score would have been different,” Ware said. “In the beginning, it seemed like nobody wanted the ball. They were very long and lengthy, which gave us problems. But we knew it was going to be this type of game. We expected this. We knew they were going to press the whole game.”
Sierra Canyon did full-court press the entire game despite being up by nearly 70 points, which irked Chelette.
“I just felt bad for the kids. You’re up 68 points and you’re still pressing,” he said. “That’s classless. You don’t do that to kids.”
The Trailblazers never let off the gas, but the Spirits had their best quarter in the third when they scored 18 points. Paraclete netted four 3-pointers in the quarter. The Spirits hit a total of seven 3-pointers.
Sierra Canyon had seven players score in double figures, including 16 by Isaiah Elohim, the No. 2 ranked sophomore in his class by ESPN300. James finished with two points.
Paraclete plays at Windward on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.