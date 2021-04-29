LANCASTER — The game between Rosamond and Paraclete was a good game for the Spirits to work on their offensive and defensive sets before competing in arguably the toughest league in the state.
Paraclete started fast against the visiting Roadrunners and cruised to an easy 84-43 victory Wednesday night at Paraclete High School.
It didn’t take long for the Spirits (4-0) to put their foot on the gas pedal in the first quarter. Amado Coleman opened with an easy bucket, followed by a 3-pointer from sniper Dylan Cox.
Coleman and Kristopher Horton combined for 16 points in the first quarter and seemed to trade baskets with each other playing the game “anything you can do I can do better.” Paraclete opened with a 16-1 run before Rosamond (0-2), who lost its first game on the road on Tuesday against Barstow, could settle in.
“This was a really good night to get us ready for league. Now our focus is upsetting a few teams in our league,” said Cox, who finished with 13 points in limited action, including three 3-pointers. “This is the most prepared we’ve been all season, especially defensively. This was a great victory tonight. We accomplished everything we wanted to do tonight.”
That was evident in the first quarter as the starters led 29-9 after one.
The second unit for the Spirits wasn’t too shabby as well, led by Jimmy Chitwood doppelganger, Luke Cramer. The 6-foot-5 transfer from Tehachapi scored 12 points in the second quarter; including a two-handed dunk which gave Paraclete a 43-15 lead late in the second quarter. Cramer, who’s only been at the school for about a month, led all scorers with 20 points.
“I love the guys here. They were very welcoming to me when I got here. They pass the ball so well and they get me involved,” Cramer said. “I’m very comfortable out here and we have good chemistry. Tonight I thought we played awesome. There’s still things I need to work on.”
Paraclete led 46-15 at halftime.
The Spirits opened the second half the same way it did the first with an 11-0 run including dunks from Cox and Coleman. The killer C’s, Cox, Coleman and Cramer combined for 47 points for Paraclete. Cox capped the run with a dagger in the corner, his favorite spot, putting his team up 57-15.
“We came in knowing this was going to be a tough game. We knew how good they were. We just want to better ourselves,” said Rosamond’s Aaron Blake. “We found out our plays work if we execute them. We can only get better from this, playing better competition.”
Blake was solid for the Roadrunners, which settled down much better in the second half, with 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Garrett Kofahl and Ezekiel Dumuk each finished with eight points for the Roadrunners.
“We came into this game with an open head. We knew this was a practice for us for the start of league. This is definitely better for us at the end of the day,” Kofahl said. “We’re going to go back and study the tape and look at what we need to work on. We can see what adjustments we need to make.”
All 10 rostered players for the Spirits scored at least two points.
