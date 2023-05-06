 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Spirits cruise to first-round playoff victory

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team hit three home runs and cruised to an 11-0, five-inning win over Colton in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday at Marie Kerr Park.

“We played good defense,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “We played much better, much more focused and deliberate.”

