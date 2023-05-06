Spirits cruise to first-round playoff victory

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team hit three home runs and cruised to an 11-0, five-inning win over Colton in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Friday at Marie Kerr Park.
“We played good defense,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “We played much better, much more focused and deliberate.”
JoJo Olvera came in to pinch hit in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Spirits leading 9-0 and one on base. She hit a two-run home run to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
“I’m happy for her,” Neill said. “That was good.”
Jamie Sencion also hit a two-run home run for the start of back-to-back shots as Shaylee Scripter followed with a solo shot.
Mina Barriga had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Paraclete.
Sencion also got the win in the circle, allowing six hits and one walk with six strikeouts and no runs in five innings.
The Spirits now move on to the second round where they will play either Duarte or St. Bonaventure on the road.
College Softball
Santiago Canyon 6, AVC 4
ORANGE — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team lost at Santiago Canyon College 6-4 on Friday in the opening game of the SoCal Regional Playoffs.
The Marauders play at Santiago Canyon in the second game of the best-of-three series today at noon and a third game, if necessary, will be at 2 p.m.
Santiago Canyon broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-run home run by Alyssa Jauregui.
“I am so proud of the way the girls came out,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “They played such a great game, but came up short.”
AVC tied the game at 4-all with three runs in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run double by Cadence Crampton, driving in Bella Escobar and Natasha Arroyo.
Savannah Cervantes scored on a sacrifice fly by Alanna Hernandez, tagging from third on a fly out to center field.
The Marauders scored one run in the fourth, tying the game at 1-1, on an RBI double by Emily Centeno.
Cervantes and Kylie Zinn both finished with two hits apiece for the Marauders, both going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Marauders were outhit 8-7.
AVC starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings, striking out four.
AVC reliever Emmeliz Sera threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and no walks.
Santiago Canyon starting pitcher Brooke Owens threw a complete game, giving up four runs on seven hits and six walks and striking out six in seven innings.
Baseball
Bishop 3, California City 0
BISHOP — The California City baseball team lost a close game against Bishop 3-0 in a High Desert League contest on Friday at Bishop High.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was nice to compete with Bishop up at their place, especially without our No. 1 pitcher.”
Junior Jack Moore started for the Ravens (14-9, 7-5 HDL) allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. Freshman Kevin Hightower pitched three innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on two walks and no hits.
“We threw well today,” Shane Moore said.
Bishop did not strike out at all and its pitching did not allow any walks.
“They played almost flawless,” Shane Moore said.
Jeremiah Baker led Cal City at the plate, going 2-for-3 for half of the Ravens’ hits.
“He’s been struggling with the bat, but the last couple of weeks he is really coming around with his swing,” Shane Moore said.
Jack Moore and Henry Ramsey had the other two hits for the Ravens.
Cal City next plays at Kern Valley on Tuesday. The Broncs handed Rosamond its first league loss on Friday.
Swimming
CIF-SS Division 3 Prelims
Members of the Quartz Hill girls and boys swimming teams qualified for today’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Finals at the prelims on Thursday at Riverside City College.
The girls 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relay teams consisting of Bethany Burga, Asia Finn, Charlize Garcia and Isabelle Drossel, qualified for Finals.
Drossel also qualified in the 200 freestyle and Burga will swim in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
The boys 200 medley relay team of Luke Young, Conner Alvarez, Xander Martin and AJ Petho also qualified for Finals, along with the 400 freestyle relay team (Petho, Chase Stanford, Young and Alvarez).
Alvarez also qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
The Finals are today at Riverside City College. Division 4 Finals are also today at RCC with Highland and Lancaster sending a handful of swimmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.