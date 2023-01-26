Spirits cruise past Salesian

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team had one of its most complete performances of the season on Wednesday night.
The Spirits never trailed against visiting Salesian, pulling away for a 75-40 Camino Real League victory at Paraclete High School.
Paraclete improved to 22-3 overall and 5-2 in league play, alone in second place in league, and ranked No. 1 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3A poll. Salesian (11-13, 1-6) is ranked No. 8 in Division 4A.
“That’s as good as we’ve played all year, in terms of efficiency,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We were solid on defense and we executed on offense and when you do those two things, and our decision making tonight was really good. When you’re talented and do those three things, you’ve got a chance to win.”
Paraclete defeated Salesian 62-53 in the first league matchup on Jan. 6.
The Spirits took control early in the game, outscoring the Mustangs 23-11 in the first quarter, as junior Mister Burnside scored nine of his game-high 22 points in the opening quarter.
Paraclete junior DJ Phillips scored seven of his 13 points in the first quarter.
“It feels great coming together as a team, putting trust in each other,” Phillips said. “We all know what we can do, our abilities. It’s just being able to contribute to where it’s not like where we’re playing selfish in a way.
“The last couple of games we took a slump to where it was more ‘I, me, mine’ than how we played the whole season, where we played as a team. Today was definitely a team-building experience to help us get the win and prepare us for our future games.”
Paraclete had lost two of its last three games, falling in back-to-back league games against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy and Cathedral.
The two losses made the Spirits refocus and have now won two straight games with three games remaining in the regular season.
“Nobody likes to lose, but when you do, you have to make sure you correct the reason why you lost,” Chelette said. “The reason why we lost those games, we didn’t play together and we didn’t play emotionally together. Tonight, you saw it. We played together.
“That team I saw tonight, in those white uniforms, very good.”
Paraclete didn’t let up against Salesian in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 21-10 to take a 44-21 lead at halftime.
“It was a good team win,” said Paraclete junior Devon Marshall, a second-year varsity player. “We cracked down on defense. I thought we played together as a team today, built the on-court chemistry. We talked about it pregame. Coach talked to us about trust a lot, trusting each other. Playing hard and playing for each other. I feel like we did that. I feel like, now that we did it, we have a standard. We have to uphold that standard. The new normal.
“We had a bad week, so this is a good win to get us over that little hump. Overall, I think we’ve had a pretty good season so far.”
Marshall scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, including seven in the second quarter.
The Spirits outscored the Mustangs 17-10 in the third quarter, as Burnside scored six points and Phillips hit two of three 3-pointers he made in the game.
“When we focus on our goal, we can make anything happen,” Phillips said. “Anything we want to make possible, we can make it happen. As long as we come together as a team, there’s nothing that can really stop us.”
Burnside made two free throws in the final minutes of the third quarter to give Paraclete a 30-point lead, 61-31.
Burnside and junior Aaron Williams made back-to-back dunks off of steals to start the fourth quarter, igniting the Paraclete bench and the Paraclete fans.
The dunks also gave Paraclete a 67-31 lead and marked the end of the game for the Paraclete starters.
“Pregame today, I told them ‘It’s about you. It’s not about me. It’s about you. Are you willing to be trustworthy and are you ready to play together? When you do those things, you can beat anybody on our schedule,’” Chelette said. “It’s that simple. You saw it. They were emotionally involved. They were trusting each other to make plays and they played together. They shared the basketball and played solid defense.”
Paraclete senior Donovan Ware finished with 12 points.
The Paraclete reserve players outscored Salesian 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
Salesian senior Afan Trnka scored a team-high 16 points and was the only Mustang to score in double figures.
Paraclete junior Deandre Bennett finished with five points, junior Kris Horton finished with four, junior Ryan Brown had three points and Williams had two.
Paraclete plays at Bishop Amat on Friday and will host Cathedral on Wednesday for the Spirits final home game of the regular season. The Spirits will face the two teams they lost to in the first round of league play in the final two games of the regular season next week.
“It was more being felt under pressure due to what our opponents had coming towards us,” Phillips said of the Spirits two losses. “We had it too much on our minds to where we pressured ourselves more than they pressured us, in a way. Once we know what we can do and know what we’re capable of doing, there’s nothing in our mind that can stop us from being able to do what we want to do.
“It’s just great chemistry for our team, our coaches and everybody else that’s involved with the team.”
