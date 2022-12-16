Spirits cruise past Roadrunners

ROSAMOND — The Paraclete boys basketball team got off to an abnormally slow start.
The Spirits connected on only one of their first nine 3-pointers.
But once they got rolling, they got rolling.
Paraclete finished the game 9-of-27 from beyond the arc, and led by Donovan Ware’s 19 points, the Spirits cruised to a 71-38 victory over host Rosamond, Thursday night.
“We got off to a slow start, but we pulled together,” Paraclete’s Devon Marshall said. “We brought our energy up, and it all started on defense, which translated into our offense. I think this team is in a good spot right now. We’re building chemistry, but we’re not where we want to be. We saw some things we can continue to improve in.”
The Spirits (11-1) are currently ranked No. 2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A rankings. The lone chink in their armor was a loss at home against Adelanto, in their showcase tournament.
Paraclete was playing without two starters and head coach Newton Chelette was happy with the way his team responded.
“I thought they played hard tonight. I’m proud of them,” Chelette said. “They rose to the occasion playing without a couple of starters. I like how they competed.”
The Roadrunners (8-4) hung tough in the first quarter as they matched Paraclete’s energy. However, the Spirits began to create separation starting in the second quarter.
Paraclete opened the second quarter with a 16-0 run, which gave it a 36-11 lead. The Spirits’ defense held Rosamond without a field goal for the first 7½ minutes of the quarter. Aaron Blake finally broke the Roadrunners’ scoring drought with a bucket with less than a minute until halftime.
“We definitely started slow, and I felt like I needed to help keep our energy up,” Paraclete’s D.J. Phillips said. “We must start faster because I think it gives other teams too much confidence. After the loss (to Adelanto), I think our confidence level went down. After our tournament and this win, will help build that confidence back when we get to league.”
Phillips hit three of the nine 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Marshall finished with 14 points and Aaron Williams chipped in with eight.
Paraclete’s defense forced Rosamond to commit 19 turnovers, one of those coming in the third quarter, which Marshall turned a steal on one end into a one-handed dunk on the other.
Blake, who played his first game since his 47-point performance against Cal City on Tuesday night, led the Roadrunners with 19 points. Teammate Andrew Arredondo added six points.
“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a dog fight,” Blake said. “We took this game as an opportunity to get better for the postseason. We needed to challenge ourselves as individuals and as a team. We played hard tonight. When things got away from us, we still played hard. We know this will help us in the future. I think we have to make smarter decisions and play more aggressive.”
