LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys cross country team capped the brief cross country season with a dominating performance against Campbell Hall on Saturday morning.
The Spirits claimed the top spots on the 2.9-mile course that wove around Paraclete High School and an adjacent field.
It was part of the boys cross country Gold Coast League Finals, ran at separate locations on Saturday morning.
Paraclete junior Andrew Cosme ran a personal best, by over 30 seconds, in 17 minutes and 32.4 seconds, pulling away from the rest of the runners.
“I’m quite proud of it,” Cosme said. “I’ll see what my actual place is when all the times are combined. I feel pretty good about where I stand.”
Cosme placed third overall among league runners and was the only Paraclete runner to earn all-league honors by finishing in the top seven.
Cosme said there are multiple reasons why he ran a personal best.
“Lately I’ve been trying to get into college recruiting, because obviously I’m going to be going into college in a little over a year now,” Cosme said. “That’s part of the motivation. Another part of it, is just generally in running you tend to get better after quite awhile. This is coming after multiple short weeks of running. Those factors definitely culminated into this race.”
Paraclete’s Caiden Lara finished 12th overall in 19:41.5 and second in the race at Paraclete, followed by teammates Daniel Stephens (20th overall, 20:48.6), Josh Medellin (21st, 21.06.8) and Mark Costa (22nd, 21:09.5).
Paraclete finished third overall with 69 points, behind Crossroads (25 points) and Viewpoint (50).
Paraclete coach Andy Helme was pleased with his team’s effort.
“They ran fantastically well today, “ Helme said. “I think it’s a couple of things. When you have a league finals, a little more focus for the final race of the season. I think we had an easier work week, as far as practice is concerned. More time off for practice. The kids really wanted to put out their best effort today to finish out the season.”
Cosme said he was surprised the course was in good shape after a brief rainstorm on Friday afternoon.
“I was expecting it to be much muddier than it was, because it had rained this week, but it was pretty dry when we ran out there,” Cosme said. “It was very nice.”
The wind was another matter, according to Cosme.
“It was bothersome of course,” Cosme said of the wind. “It probably slowed me down a few seconds, but pretty used to it after multiple years of running here.”
Helme said the course was able to withstand the light rain.
“It was almost like a flash rain,” Helm said. “It was about half an hour of a light drizzle. With all the wind today, I think it dried out pretty well. We had a great effort today.”
The Paraclete girls ran in the distanced league finals on Thursday and the Spirits ran in five full races.
Paraclete sophomore Brianna Delgado finished second overall on Thursday at the 2.6-mile course at Limekiln Park in Northridge. Delgado finished with a time of 15:06.
Paraclete’s Clarisse Angeles was 10th overall in 16:41 and teammate Paisley Todd was 13th (17:17).
The Paraclete girls finished second overall, with 54 points, behind first place Viewpoint (21).
While the meet concluded the cross country season, the track season begins on Monday.
“Monday we’re right back in it,” Helme said. “Really, it’s almost an extension of a track season any ways.
“It worked out pretty well.”
Cosme runs the 1,600 and 4x4 relay, as well as other events in track. It was his second year on varsity cross country and will be his second year on varsity track.
Cosme said it has been difficult dealing with the stops and starts to cross country and track seasons over the past year.
“Technically this season started in June for cross country,” Cosme said. “We’ve definitely had multiple setbacks. We’ve had a month off in late August, early September because of fires. We stopped in October as well. After that we ran pretty continuously until January when things got really bad and we had another month off, but it’s better than taking another year off.
“We really started working up to this race in late January, when we started practicing.”
