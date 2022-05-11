Spirits can’t get key hit in loss to No. 2 seed El Toro

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team never gave up, but couldn’t get that one big hit in a six-inning, 10-0 loss to No. 2-seeded El Toro on Tuesday in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Marie Kerr Park.
The Spirits (21-7-1) left eight runners on base and had their leadoff runner on base in five of the six innings.
“They didn’t give up, we just couldn’t come up with that hit,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “We hit some good balls right at them, but we left too many people on.”
Paraclete catcher Buffy Goodwin, the lone senior on the team, was 2-for-3 at the plate with a bunt single to start the bottom of the first inning and a slap single through the left side for a one-out hit in the third inning.
“I was really happy that I produced at the plate,” she said. “You know, 2-for-3, that’s really good. The coaches told me I played like a senior and I felt like a senior out there, too.”
Paraclete’s Katelyn Young nearly hit a home run as her batted ball just fell short of the top of the fence for a double to lead off the second inning and later went to third on a wild pitch.
But a strikeout, a shallow fly out to center and a fly out to left field stranded her at third.
The Spirits loaded the based with two outs in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice and two walks, but a fly out to center ended the threat.
Paraclete’s Luz Navarro led off the fifth inning with a bouncing single to the left side and went to second on a wild pitch, but a fly out, groundout and strikeout kept her from scoring.
Throughout it all, however, the Spirits never gave up. They had runners on in all six frames.
“They’re a good team,” Neill said of El Toro. “We battled. I liked the way we battled. We stayed in it, I think, pretty much. For as young as we are, this was a good battle for us.”
El Toro scored all 10 of its runs in the even innings. The Tillers got on the board in the second inning, scoring two runs on an RBI single and an error.
They threatened in the third, loading the bases on three singles with two outs, but Paraclete sophomore pitcher Jamie Sencion got the final batter to pop up to shortstop JoJo Olvera.
El Toro scored four runs, capped by a three-run home run by pitcher Kylie Loertscher, in the fourth inning and added four more in the sixth.
Loertscher was 3-for-3 with her home run and a hit by pitch.
She allowed just five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six shutout innings.
Sencion allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on 14 hits, one walk and four hit batters, while striking out three.
Goodwin likes the potential she has seen from Sencion throughout the season.
“She’s just going to blossom even more,” Goodwin said. “She’s an amazing pitcher and if she just keeps at it, she’s going to be phenomenal. I believe in her.”
Addy Gorman had a hit for the Spirits, while Young was 1-for-1 with two walks and Navarro was 1-for-2. Sencion reached on a fielder’s choice and an error, Kadynce Ruane reached on a fielder’s choice and Mina Barriga drew a walk.
Aside from Goodwin, the rest of the Paraclete squad is all sophomores and freshmen and she has high hopes for them in the future.
“I’m really proud,” Goodwin said. “They’re still young. It’s like we grew up together. They’re going to become beasts later on.”
Goodwin, who plans to study at Texas Tech University in the fall, said she will definitely miss her teammates — even the freshmen who fondly referred to her as “grandma” during the season.
“It’s just one big family,” Goodwin said. “I could go back to them and just trust them. They’re just my family away from my family. … I love them a lot, with my whole heart. They make my heart very happy.”
She’s also going to miss the coaching staff at Paraclete.
“I’m happy I had the coaches I had for four years and the teammates and friends and family I’ve made along with it,” she said.
El Toro moves on to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where it will play Norwalk, which defeated Montclair 7-0 on Tuesday.
