Spirits beat Burros, boost record to 12-1

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 57-36 victory over Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Saturday at Paraclete High School.
“We got off to a slow start,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We played solid defense, but we didn’t score well early. We came out swinging at the half and found our mojo scoring wise.”
Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 21 points and was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Mister Burnside followed with 12 points, Kris Horton scored 10, Devon Marshall contributed six points and Titus Morris, Aaron Williams and Andrew Hawatmeh added two points apiece.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Chelette said, adding Paraclete beat Burroughs by 29 points on Dec. 1. “Our guys stepped up and got hit mentally and emotionally and did what we had to do to win.”
The Spirits are off for the rest of the week and return to play on Monday when they take on Orange Vista in The Classic at Damien.
The Quartz Hill boys basketball team fell to Grant 52-49 on Monday in the first game of the Faith Baptist Tournament.
The Royals (5-6), who trailed 33-18 at halftime, outscored Grant 23-8 in the third quarter to head into the final frame tied at 41.
But Grant outscored Quartz Hill 11-8 in the frame and took the three-point victory.
Tyler Ervin led the Royals with 16 points, while Jaidyn Norman scored 13 and Houston Brown added six points with a team-high 12 rebounds.
Quartz Hill plays Hart in the consolation side of the bracket at 9:30 a.m. today.
Littlerock 71, Vasquez 36
ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team defeated Vasquez 71-36 on Monday at the Vasquez Holiday Classic.
It was the second loss of the day for the Mustangs (4-7), who also fell to Palmdale, 93-28.
William Young Jr. led the Lobos (8-3) with 25 points, while Travis Moore scored 11 and Omari Penn added 10 points.
Littlerock takes on Palmdale at 4:30 p.m. today in the tournament.
Also in the tournament, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy lost 77-62 to Trinity Classical Academy.
TPAA plays Desert Christian at 3 p.m. today in the tournament.
— Simi Valley 54, Knight 44
— Littlerock 1, Golden Valley 1
— The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 13, Valley Torah 0
