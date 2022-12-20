 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Spirits beat Burros, boost record to 12-1

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 57-36 victory over Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Saturday at Paraclete High School.

“We got off to a slow start,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We played solid defense, but we didn’t score well early. We came out swinging at the half and found our mojo scoring wise.”

