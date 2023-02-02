Spirits avenge loss, finish second in league

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team avenged a Camino Real League loss to Cathedral with an 83-61 victory over the Phantoms on Wednesday at home.
The Spirits (24-4, 7-3 CRL) led the entire game and held a 44-35 lead at halftime. They outscored Cathedral 39-26 in the second half.
“We made better decisions,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We handled their traps and half-court trapping better.
“I’m really proud of their physical and emotional effort.”
Chelette also praised the team’s defense and ball distribution.
Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 25 points, while Mister Burnside scored 20 and was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Paraclete’s Devon Marshall scored 12, DJ Phillips followed with 11, Aaron Williams put in eight, Napoleon Serna added five and Darren Allen and Titus Morris contributed one point apiece.
The Spirits, ranked No. 1 in CIF-Southern Section Division 3A, finished second in the league. The CIF-SS boys basketball playoff brackets will be released at noon on Sunday.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 54-24 victory over Antelope Valley on Wednesday’s senior night.
“I was proud of all the seniors,” Lancaster coach Eric Price said. “They got their playing time in. Now we’ve just got to get ready for playoffs.”
The Eagles (14-10, 9-5 GL) finished the second half of Golden League play with a 6-1 record, with their lone loss to first-place Highland. They finished the season tied with Quartz Hill for third place in league.
Lancaster senior Mya Colquitt led her team with 17 points, while sophomore Brianna SaMarion scored 11.
The other six seniors on the team all got playing time: Natalie Castillo, Emily Lopez, Shaniya Sinclair, Jayleen Salazar, Ke’Auni Brokenbough and Jahzara Santos.
The Antelopes ended the season at 4-13 overall and 4-10 in league, which put them in sixth place.
The CIF-Southern Section girls basketball playoff brackets will be released at noon on Sunday.
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Eastside 65-42 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Wednesday.
Knight finishes the regular season with a 14-7 overall record and 11-3 in the Golden League, alone in second place.
Knight senior Riley Asp led the Hawks on senior night with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Knight senior Oluwatosin Sunday finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, senior Dimetria Johnson had three points, four rebounds and three assists and senior Quinia Harris had three rebounds.
Knight Junior Amia Tate had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals and freshman Asha Fudge finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
Knight outscored Eastside 12-4 in the first quarter and led 28-16 at halftime. The Hawks outscored the Lions in all four quarters.
Eastside finishes the season 10-8 overall and fifth in the Golden League with a 7-7 record.
— Highland 74, Palmdale 25; Highland wins undefeated Golden League title at 14-0
— Quartz Hill 50, Littlerock 9; Quartz Hill finishes tied for third in Golden League
— Lancaster 3, Antelope Valley 1
— Highland 3, Palmdale 1; Highland finishes third in Golden League, Palmdale finishes tied for fourth
— Paraclete 2, St. Genevieve 2
