High School Sports Roundup

Spirits avenge loss, finish second in league

LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team avenged a Camino Real League loss to Cathedral with an 83-61 victory over the Phantoms on Wednesday at home.

The Spirits (24-4, 7-3 CRL) led the entire game and held a 44-35 lead at halftime. They outscored Cathedral 39-26 in the second half. 

