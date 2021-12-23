CANOGA PARK — The Paraclete boys basketball team advanced to the third championship game in a preseason tournament this season, defeating Faith Baptist 72-49 in the semifinals of the Faith Baptist Tournament on Wednesday.
Paraclete will face the winner of the other semifinal between Viewpoint and Grant in the title game today at 8 p.m.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 22 points, while two sophomores scored in double figures off the bench: Kris Horton had 12 points and DJ Phillips scored 10.
Dylan Cox and Donavan Ware scored seven points apiece and Amari Robinson and Luke Cramer had six points each.
“We really shared the ball well offensively,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We held them to 49 points, so that’s pretty good defense.”
Boys Soccer
Knight 3, TPAA 2
PALMDALE — The Knight boys soccer team defeated The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 3-2 in a non league game at TPAA High on Wednesday.
The Griffins led 2-1 at halftime, but the Hawks (3-2-2) rallied with two goals in the second half.
Knight is off for the Christmas break and will resume Golden League play on Jan. 12 against Eastside at Knight High.
Knight is tied for fifth place in a highly competitive league race.
TPAA (2-1-1) suffered its first loss of the season and will play Alhambra in a tournament game on Monday.
The Grifffins will start Heritage League play on Jan. 4 at Trinity Classical Academy.
Wrestling
Highland
LAKE ELSINORE — The Highland wrestling team had six members medal in their weight class at the Lakeside Holiday Invitational on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.
The Bulldogs brought 11 wrestlers to the one-day tournament and finished seventh overall in a field that featured higher division competition from Division 1 and 3. Highland competes in CIF-Southern Section Division 5.
Bobby Estrada finished in second place at 126 pounds, losing to the No. 5 ranked wrestler in the state.
Jarrod Mendoza (113), Reid Delesdernier (120), Jordan Zavala (138) and Charles Berkley (182) all finished in third place in their weight class.
Kevin Marroquin finished eighth at 132 pounds.
“I think we did really well,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said. “Compare the teams we were competing against, it went really well.
“Everyone else that went, they were young and they competed. Everyone won at least one match.”
Highland will compete in the Silverado Tournament on Jan. 7 and 8 and will resume Golden League action on Jan. 12 when they host Littlerock, where DeVestern was a longtime assistant coach under his father and current Littlerock coach Mike DeVestern.
