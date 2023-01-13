Sony Open Golf

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

 

 Matt York

HONOLULU — Jordan Spieth played about the way he expected Thursday, another sign of growing confidence in his game, as he opened with a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead at the Sony Open with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery.

Harris English had a 65 on a gorgeous day at Waialae Country Club, with a blazing sun and just enough wind to make players think every now and then. The large group one behind also included Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

