St Jude Championship Golf

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth hits on the 17th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament on Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

 

 Mark Weber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants, even without having to roll them up to his calves on a rain-soaked course. He opened with a 7-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January. He missed the cut the next day in Honolulu. That won’t be possible at the TPC Southwind — the 70-player field has no cut.

