Presidents Cup Golf

Associated Press

USA team captain Davis Love III (white hat) and his team pose for a photo with the Presidents Cup trophy after defeating the International team in match play at the Presidents Cup, Sunday, at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed.

Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.